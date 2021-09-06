Binance removes Singapore dollar trading pairs

Global cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced the discontinuation of some key services in Singapore after the Asian country’s financial regulators accused the company of violating payment laws.

As of September 9, Singapore users will no longer be able to purchase cryptocurrencies or receive payments denominated in Singapore dollars (SGD). Additionally, the Binance mobile application will be removed from both Google Play and Apple’s App Store.

Binance confirmed that all trading pairs with SGD will be removed at 04:00 UTC on September 9th. Users are encouraged to complete all their peer-to-peer trades at least 24 hours prior to this date.

Changes to #Binance Offerings in Singapore https://t.co/oKsgb8VFta – Binance (@binance) September 5, 2021

The Monetary Authority of Singapore, or MAS, recently warned that the company may have violated the Payment Services Act. The exchange was first mentioned by the regulator on September 2, when its name appeared in the internal Investor Alert List, ie a list of “unregulated entities which, based on the information received from the MAS, may have been wrongly perceived as authorized or regulated by the MAS.“

Binance has been targeted by financial authorities around the world for allegedly failing to comply with local regulations, such as offering particular financial services without having a proper license. Regulators in Italy, Malaysia, Poland, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Cayman Islands, Thailand, Canada and Japan have issued warnings against using Binance.

More recently, the South African regulator has also advised its citizens against using the service.

Nonetheless, Binance remains the exchange with the largest volumes in the industry. In fact, only on Sunday the platform processed trades worth over 24 billion dollars, according to data from CoinMarketCap.