Binance resets Dogecoin withdrawals

The cryptocurrency exchange Binance announced that i withdrawals from dogecoin (DOGE) are available again. Users were unable to withdraw DOGE for 17 days.

The announcement stated, “You may have heard the news, thanks to some friends on Twitter. Hi Elon. Hey CZ,” alluding to the conversation exchanged between the two CEOs.

Last week, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk accused Binance of not being transparent with its DOGE clients and called the situation “ambiguous”, which led to a discussion with Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ).

Previously, on November 11, Binance announced that withdrawals from the DOGE network would be “suspended for the next 10-14 days” due to an issue that arose following an update. Sharing more details on the problem, Binance said that “a combination of unlikely factors led to an unexpected problem, which ultimately only affected Binance.”

The exchange detailed that only the platforms that had listed DOGE in 2019 at version 1.14.0, had transactions blocked in the wallet, they updated their wallet to version 1.14.2 and therefore at version 1.14.5 were affected by the problem. insisting that these are the facts, “no intentional ambiguity”.

“It was an unlikely and unfortunate coincidence for Binance, the DOGE network and the DOGE hodlers. If we as the maintainers of Dogecoin Core and Binance had tried to plan it, we simply wouldn’t have been able to do it – not really the ambiguous circumstances that some had suggested, “Binance said.

The team noted that on Saturday, November 27, they resumed Doge’s withdrawals and tested everything “silently” to make sure there were no further problems.

In a previous update, CZ said that “meme coins and those that support them are an important part of the crypto ecosystem.”

