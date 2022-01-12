Binance shares Polkadot’s parachain token Glimmer

Binance will list Glimmer (GLMR), the world’s largest exchange announced on its official website. Trading for GLMR / BTC, GLMR / BUSD and GLMR / USDT pairs will be available from today 11th January at 16:00 UTC.

Deposits will be opened on the same day at 10:00 UTC in preparation for trading. Withdrawals for GLMR will be available from January 12th at 15:00 UTC.

The exchange warns that the withdrawal opening time is an estimate and only serves as a reference for users. They can see the actual status on the withdrawal page

What is Glimmer?

Glimmer is Moonbeam’s utility and governance token, an EVM-compatible, substrate-based blockchain that operates as a Polkadot (DOT) parachain. Users can participate in staking, governance, earning rewards by providing liquidity and paying transaction fees. The listing on the stock exchange is zero.

About Moonbeam

Since the launch of Moonbeam in April 2020, the development team has worked hard to achieve the engineering milestones and achieve the stated project goals. In the first six months following the announcement, the team delivered a working TestNet called Moonbase Alpha, which is compatible with Ethereum (ETH).

They received a grant from the Web3 Foundation for their work on developing a Web3 RPC for Frontier projects.

Simplify apps on Polkadot

Moonbeam makes developing applications on the Polkadot blockchain much easier than implementing a full parathread or parachain because the substrate is powerful and complex. You don’t have to worry about the issuance schedule, token economic models, governance, security or nodes incentives with a Moonbeam-based app.

If you were to launch your own blockchain, you would have to face all these problems.

Smooth and seamless upgrade from smart contract to full parachain

According to the website, the upgrade path from a Moonbeam s / dApp to becoming a full parachain or parathread is smooth and seamless.

You can take advantage of Moonbeam’s full connection to the Polkadot relay chain, which the Moonbeam economy model pays for on an ongoing basis. This is much less expensive than paying alone for parachain or parathread-based access.

In June last year, Moonriver was released on Kusama (KSM) and is now available.