Binance signs ‘exclusive’ partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo

The cryptocurrency exchange announced on Thursday that it has signed a partnership with soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to create a series of NFT collections.

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance announced on Thursday that it has signed an “exclusive” and “multi-year” partnership with soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to create a series of NFT collections and introduce the new internet “web3” to its millions of customers. fans. The first collection will be released “this year” and will feature models created in collaboration with the Portuguese player, Binance said, without giving details on the amount of the partnership.

NFTs (“Non-Fungible Tokens” or “non-fungible tokens” in French) are unique digital securities authenticated on a chain of blocks (or “blockchain”), the technology that serves as the basis in particular for cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin. Each NFT is associated with a digital asset (photo, video, etc.). NFTs are used in art, the luxury sector or for trading cards in sports.

“My relationship with fans is very important to me, so the idea of ​​bringing unprecedented experiences and access through this NFT platform is something I wanted to be a part of,” Cristiano Ronaldo said in a statement. one of the most followed personalities in the world with more than 500 million “followers” on social networks.

Neymar and Serena Williams

Other sports stars such as Neymar and Serena Williams have already displayed their appetite for NFTs by announcing their membership of the “Bored Ape Yacht Club”, a closed club of NFT holders linked to unique images of monkeys and sold for up to over $200,000 each. Serena Williams has already linked her name to that of NFT by joining as an “advisor” and investor the French start-up Sorare, which has created an online game for exchanging football player badges based on this technology.

After generating $44.2 billion in 2021, the NFT market saw a 75% decline in spending volume between February and mid-April, according to consultancy Chainalysis.