Binance Smart Chain and Binance Chain become ‘BNB Chain’

On Tuesday, the decentralized blockchain ecosystem Binance Smart Chain (BSC) announced that Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain will unite under a new name, BNB Chainin an attempt to reflect their connection to the ecosystem’s native token, Binance Coin (BNB).

According to the press release, BNB would mean “Build and Build”, instead of simply representing the Binance Coin ticker. Based on BNB, the BNB Chain will introduce advanced capabilities and focus on developing Web3 infrastructures.

Following the new rebranding in BNB Chain, the governance part of the chain, the Binance Chain, where staking and voting take place, has been renamed in BNB Beacon Chain. The Binance Smart Chain, compatible with Ethereum Virtual Machine and supporting multiple chains, will simply be known as BNB Smart Chain, abbreviated to BSC.

The BNB Chain will focus on Web3 development with a focus on MetaFi, bringing together developers and projects from GameFi and SocialFi. The BNB Chain will bring large-scale applications and tools for developers, expanding the set of validators from 21 to 41 with a particular focus on scalability.

Samy Karim, ecosystem coordinator at BNB Chain, told Cointelegraph:

“The BNB Chain community will benefit from previously launched $ 1 billion funds and receive financial and operational support, as well as an introduction to leading industry experts, mentors and investors. The ecosystem will enable a range of these programs, from live mentorship events and hackathon workshops and face-to-face meetings. “

Binance Smart Chain was launched in September 2020 as an alternative to the Ethereum blockchain, emulating the platform in operation at a lower transaction cost and processing time. In a short span of time, BSC has become a viable alternative for developers active in decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFT projects due to its simplicity, interoperability and low cost. The rebranding is another step forward in the journey that will combine DeFi and virtual reality in the metaverse.