Binance Smart Chain sets a new record in terms of daily transactions

Data from the BscScan analytics asset, similar product to Etherscan, reveals that Tuesday Binance Smart Chain (BSC) has passed 14.7 million transactions on the blockchain.

This represents a major new record for the decentralized financial network, surpassing the previous high of 13.1 million recorded on 29 July.

Furthermore, 276,446 new wallet addresses were created on Tuesday, a sizable increase from the 111,244 new addresses as of July 29. The BSC team tweeted an official announcement to share the big milestone.

“Congratulations to the entire BSC community! Binance Smart Chain has set a new record with over 14.7 million blockchain transactions in one day, a milestone that no other blockchain project has ever achieved! “

Congratulations to the whole #BSC community! Binance Smart Chain hit a record-breaking milestone of over 14.7 million blockchain transactions in one day; a milestone no other blockchain project has ever achieved! Check here – https://t.co/XX7sdJ2nT8 pic.twitter.com/JTCvemoXRm – Binance Smart Chain (@BinanceChain) November 17, 2021

To understand the context, on Tuesday the Ethereum network recorded 1.3 million transactions in total, with 134,354 new addresses added, while the Bitcoin network processed 301,103 total transactions, with 740,829 new addresses.

Samy Karim, coordinator of the BSC ecosystem, shared comparisons between different blockchain networks, commenting: “In the past two weeks, BSC has averaged well over 10 million blockchain transactions per day. When compared to other blockchains, BSC currently boasts an ecosystem with the highest number of transactions ever recorded and the lowest possible fees.“

Binance Smart Chain was launched in late August 2020 as a launchpad platform to promote the development of innovative startup projects and decentralized applications compatible with the Ethereum blockchain through the Ethereum Virtual Machine. To date, the platform facilitates over 1,000 dApps.

Related: Binance Smart Chain Exceeds 1.5 Billion Total Transactions

On October 12, large cryptocurrency exchange Binance announced the launch of a $ 1 billion accelerator fund to support the Binance Smart Chain ecosystem in emerging crypto industry segments such as metaverse, gaming, virtual reality and artificial intelligence, including the others.

Gwendolyn Regina, investment manager of the BSC Accelerator Fund, shared some details on the ten-figure funding fund:

“The $ 1 billion Growth Fund has already begun to drive growth in the BSC ecosystem. We will support 500+ projects built on BSC with the aim of welcoming the next billion users in the blockchain and crypto world. “

BSC hosts 159 protocols, including the better known PancakeSwap. It currently has a total locked-in value of $ 17.77 billion, which is the majority of the overall $ 30.6 billion on BSC, according to data from Defistation.