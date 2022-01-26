Binance sponsor of Argentine football

The battle continues between Binance And Socios.com regarding the dominance in the world of football. The group led by CZ just communicated in a Note to have entered into an agreement with the Argentina Football Federation, the so-called AFA.

Agreement of 5 years which would seem to trace, among other things, what the federation itself signed with the commercial group that refers to Chiliz, resulting in the issuance of the token.

Binance will sponsor Argentine football

Agreement that will last 5 years: this is what Binance will do in Argentina

The agreement of Binance is one of the important ones and that signal the growing interest of the group led by CZ for the world of football. World in which he had already entered a few weeks ago with the sponsorship of Lazio he was born in Port.

This time, however, the blow is destined to have echo certainly greater. Because we are facing an agreement five years with AFA, or theAssociation of Argentine Fútbol, homologous to ours FIGC. The agreement will provide for the status of global sponsor and also several agreements, including one for the issuance of a new one token.

We have been working for years for the commercial development of AFA, always with the vision of a solid brand on a global level, to generate important and significant revenues for the economy of our Association. This agreement with Binance is strategic because it reflects all of our goals.

This is the comment of Leandro Petersen, who is the commercial and marketing director of Argentina Soccer League, confirming the agreement reached with Binance.

A few details on the agreement

The agreement will have a duration of 5 years and could also include the naming of the country’s major football leagues. Curious that there has been talk, always on AFA official press release of the realization of a token.

Very particular situation, because in reality the Argentina national team is already equipped with a Fan Token, issued by Socios on chain Chiliz and that following this news has even earned the 20%. What will happen to the old token? It will be transferred to chain BSC, or they will exist two in parallel?

Something we can’t answer today and it will be interesting to see just to evaluate relationships between Socios And Binance, the two companies that are giving each other for the moment major battle for the world of football, a world particularly sensitive to the charm (and dollars) of cryptocurrencies.