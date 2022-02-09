Binance sponsor of the Super Bowl, but not only

The cryptocurrencies they stand more and more invading the sport. between athletes who are sponsoring digital assets and companies who are sponsoring clubs. Even the world of football, starved for pandemic, is finding a solid lifeline in cryptocurrencies. But here we are dealing with the next Super Bowl, which will sponsor several Exchanges. Including Binance.

The Super Bowl is, as is well known, the event of the American Football most important and expected of the year. Also for the whole presentation show that is there before. In addition to Binance, there will be Crypto.com, in all likelihood with his commercial shot with Matt Damon, as well as FTX and, as mentioned, Binance. The Exchange became, during the pandemic, the most important in the world by volume of business.

Let’s get to know the upcoming Super Bowl and the Exchange participation.

Super Bowl 2022

The next Super Bowl will be held in the night between Sunday and Monday Italian time (therefore on Valentine’s Day) and will see opposing the Cincinnati Bengals against the Los Angeles Rams. About 100 million viewers are expected, for an event perhaps second only to the World Cup final.

The Super Bowl is the championship final of the National Football League, the US professional football league. In the United States it is considered as the meeting that awards the title of world champion in this sport.

The artists are also highly anticipated. This year there will be Eminem and Dr. Dreas well as the award-winning rapper and producer Snoop Dogg.

Super Bowl 2022 and Binance

The next Super Bowl, however, will be cryptocurrency. Although for analysts it will not affect that much, given that it is a world already in strong growth. Indeed, according to many of them, the most important event will be held the following Monday. Comparable, that, to the Super Bowl of cryptocurrencies of 2022.

In fact, Monday February 21 will be held a hearing in the US Senate on stablecoins. Events that are attracting attention more than the commercials that will air next Sunday at the Super Bowl and which will see, among other things, participate Sam Bankman-Fried of FTX and the executives of Coinbase and Bitfury. With the aim, hopefully, of making it clearer what can and cannot be done in the US. Leading cryptocurrency market, along with Japan and South Korea.

As regards the presence of Binance, the American Exchange Binance will be the protagonist of one of the three commercials present, with a campaign dedicated to need to study and invest with your own head.

