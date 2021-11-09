Binance supports the Taproot – The Cryptonomist update

It is expected in the next few days the final activation of the Taproo updatet on the Bitcoin protocol.

This is one of the rare updates of the Bitcoin protocol, more than four years after the previous one.

Taproot, Binance support arrives

Taproot is a milestone in the evolution of Bitcoin, because it introduces new features that greatly expand its potential use.

Although it is a soft-fork, that is backwards compatible with the previous version of the protocol, it is necessary to update the various software in order to take advantage of its features.

By now there are many wallets and nodes that have already updated their software to be compatible with the new update, and today yet another important confirmation has arrived.

In fact, even the largest crypto exchange in the world, Binance, has publicly stated that it will support Taproot.

The soft-fork will take place at block 709.632 of the Bitcoin blockchain, which is approximately the November 14, and will not result in the creation of any new tokens.

The exchange states:

“Binance will handle all the technical requirements involved for all users holding BTC in their Binance accounts“.

BTC trading will not suffer any disruption or consequence.

The consequences of Taproot on Bitcoin

The main consequences of activating this update will be seen over time, thanks to the new features that will be developed on Bitcoin wallets or on third-party platforms that allow their use.

For this reason there will likely be no immediate consequence on using Bitcoin, while the price of BTC, on the other hand, could be affected.

Often in these cases the price it goes up before the fork, and then it goes down once it happens. The increases of the last few days could also be due, in part, to expectations for this fork.

Currently still little less than 50% of the world’s existing Bitcoin nodes support Taproot, but this percentage is likely to increase a lot in the coming days.