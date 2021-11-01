Binance suspends crypto withdrawals due to its huge arrears

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, suspended all cryptocurrency withdrawals this afternoon. The exchange assured users that their funds are safe and that the suspension of cryptocurrency withdrawals was the result of a huge backlog since Bitcoin (BTC / USD) hit a new all-time high.

Binance has tweeted:

We have temporarily disabled all cryptocurrency withdrawals on http://Binance.com due to a large volume of arrears. Rest assured that our team is working on it with the highest priority. Thank you for your patience and we apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.

Recently, Binance revealed that trading volume on the platform surpassed $ 1 billion in a single day, when Bitcoin hit a new all-time high of nearly $ 67,000, but having arrears is natural. The exchange reflects the volume of cryptocurrency trading from numerous countries as a leading spot market and one of the largest platforms in the crypto derivatives market.

Withdrawals have resumed

Shortly after the suspension, cryptocurrency withdrawals on the platform resumed. While they are clearing the arrears register, there is a temporary delay in processing the withdrawal. It will continue for about 30 minutes.

Binance added the SHIB / DOGE trading pair today

Binance also added the Shiba Inu / Dogecoin trading pair today. This allows traders to move their funds within meme coins quickly and easily. Shiba Inu (SHIB / USD) gained nearly 1,000% last month. The exchange provides guidance on what to do with Shiba after purchasing it here.

Binance is recovering from a regulatory attack

Binance is not only concerned with the interest in mass cryptocurrency trading, but also with a series of regulatory attacks from different countries on its global platform. They recovered by agreeing to cooperate with watchdogs around the world to ensure compliance and by taking appropriate regulatory measures.

The CEO reveals his intention to establish a headquarters

Binance CEO ChangPeng Zhao shared plans to establish a headquarters and branches in various countries, in whose markets the exchange currently operates. This will take the opportunity to return to its construction mode as it seems to keep regulatory issues at bay, at least for the moment.