Binance suspends Dogecoin withdrawals

Binance, first crypto-exchange by market capitalization, announced that it suspends withdrawals in Dogecoin (DOGE) for two weeks. The cause is the Dogecoin update which would have triggered a glitch on Binance. Users are furious.

The suspension of Dogecoin withdrawals on Binance

The largest exchange in the world by daily volumes, Binance, has press release to have problems on the DOGE network, deriving from the recent Dogecoin update and that, therefore, suspends withdrawals in DOGE for two weeks. Here’s what it says:

“Due to the complex nature of the problem, we expect withdrawals from the DOGE network to be suspended for the next 10-14 days from 2021-11-15.”

The “complex nature of the problem” also refers to the interaction between Binance and its users who would have been affected by the update. In this regard, Binance writes:

“We have emailed directly to the very small number of users directly affected by the update where previously failed DOGE withdrawal transactions have been resubmitted after the recent update. We are politely asking those users to return the assets. “

Meantime, users did not take the withdrawal block well. According to the affected users’ Telegram group, a couple of people were able to withdraw their funds. However, on Monday afternoon, most of the group, which now has 26 members, are looking forward to regaining access to their cryptocurrencies as of Thursday.

DOGE blocked on Binance: Dogecoin’s explanation

Dogecoin has press release to its users on Twitter, with 10 key points that explain their version of what’s happening with Binance.

First, it seems that more than a year ago, Binance would have notified the DOGE developers that it had some transactions blocked due to insufficient fees and that would have chosen to resend / reissue these transactions. Speaking of which, here’s how Dogecoin responded to Binance:

“We asked Binance to use inputs from blocked transactions to force them to be invalidated by replacement transactions. We were not told whether or not they followed these instructions “

With the latest update 1.14.5 of Dogecoin, which reduces DOGE’s transaction fees, the problem for Binance still seems to be related to those same transactions that went through, (both blocked and deferred / reissued) and for this reason the exchange is now asking for the return of assets to its users.

Speaking of which, here are the Dogecoin developers what they say on Twitter:

“Yesterday we were notified that previously blocked transactions (insufficient commission) were suddenly successfully transmitted, after the 1.14.5 update – probably because the minfees were lowered to 1.14.5 [..] Currently what we believe has happened is that previously blocked transactions have been retried automatically, as would happen at every node reboot after the upgrade – and they are successful, as the minfee is now lower .. “

Dogecoin update and support from Elon Musk

The upgrade of Dogecoin’s Core 1.14.5 which reduces the fees for DOGE transactions has been completed exactly one week ago, with the news support from Tesla CEO, Elon Musk.

And in fact, it is nothing new that therichest man in the world with his tweets of few words remain always present on everything related to his favorite crypto-meme.

Again, Musk commented on Mishaboar’s Twitter announcement of the successful Dogecoin update with a simple but comprehensive tweet that quotes: “important”.