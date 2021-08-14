Binance Suspends Trading With KRW In Response To Tight Crypto Regulations In South Korea By CoinTelegraph



Binance suspends trading with KRW in response to tight crypto regulations in South Korea



Binance has suspended Korean won (KRW) trading pairs as part of a series of changes to its operations in South Korea.

In a notice released on Friday, the large cryptocurrency exchange announced the closure of KRW trading pairs and KRW payment options for its services. Other discontinued features include Korean language support on its website and merchant status requests for peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions in South Korea.

In the announcement, Binance also advised P2P traders to remove all KRW-denominated ads from the platform. Explaining the reason for the decision, Binance said it is proactively complying with local regulations.

