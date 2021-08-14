News

Binance Suspends Trading With KRW In Response To Tight Crypto Regulations In South Korea By CoinTelegraph

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements


Binance suspends trading with KRW in response to tight crypto regulations in South Korea

Binance has suspended Korean won (KRW) trading pairs as part of a series of changes to its operations in South Korea.

In a notice released on Friday, the large cryptocurrency exchange announced the closure of KRW trading pairs and KRW payment options for its services. Other discontinued features include Korean language support on its website and merchant status requests for peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions in South Korea.

In the announcement, Binance also advised P2P traders to remove all KRW-denominated ads from the platform. Explaining the reason for the decision, Binance said it is proactively complying with local regulations.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

Loading...
Advertisements
Responsibility: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

533
News

Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People
527
News

Angelina Jolie firefighter hunted by goons in the movie Those Who Wish Me Dead – Magazine
520
News

‘Bitcoin Family’ hides Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in Secret Vaults
483
News

Queen Elizabeth “will no longer see Lilibet and Archie”
426
News

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Gulf of Naples after Capri and Positano: she goes to Tuscany
410
News

Angelina Jolie photo: what makes us so happy on the rooftops of Venice?
403
News

Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie: that’s why Hollywood loves Italy
380
News

The Queen’s weapon against Harry and Meghan Markle: indifference
378
News

Meghan Markle: here is the first photo of her daughter Lilibet Diana
372
News

Music is in fashion: from Justin Bieber to Miley Cyrus, pop stars conquering fashion
To Top