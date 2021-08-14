Binance Suspends Trading With KRW In Response To Tight Crypto Regulations In South Korea By CoinTelegraph

Binance suspends trading with KRW in response to tight crypto regulations in South Korea
Binance has suspended Korean won (KRW) trading pairs as part of a series of changes to its operations in South Korea.
In a notice released on Friday, the large cryptocurrency exchange announced the closure of KRW trading pairs and KRW payment options for its services. Other discontinued features include Korean language support on its website and merchant status requests for peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions in South Korea.
In the announcement, Binance also advised P2P traders to remove all KRW-denominated ads from the platform. Explaining the reason for the decision, Binance said it is proactively complying with local regulations.
Read the full text on Cointelegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.