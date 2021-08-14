Binance suspends trading with KRW in response to tight crypto regulations in South Korea

Binance has suspended Korean won (KRW) trading pairs as part of a series of changes to its operations in South Korea.

In a notice released on Friday, the large cryptocurrency exchange announced the closure of KRW trading pairs and KRW payment options for its services. Other discontinued features include Korean language support on its website and merchant status requests for peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions in South Korea.

In the announcement, Binance also advised P2P traders to remove all KRW-denominated ads from the platform. Explaining the reason for the decision, Binance said it is proactively complying with local regulations.

In fact, South Korean authorities have recently targeted crypto exchange operators in the country with a stricter regulatory regime. From a licensing regime to mandatory real-name trading accounts, South Korean regulators have even expanded the scope of the measures to include foreign platforms operating in the country.

Cryptocurrency exchanges will have until September 24 to register with South Korean regulators or close their doors. Otherwise, they risk penalties and imprisonment for the main figures of the wandering platforms.

Some exchanges have already announced plans to cease operations, at least temporarily, before the September 24 deadline.

Additionally, the country’s Financial Services Commission is planning to ban cross-trading on cryptocurrency exchanges in a move that could result in significant operational hurdles for platforms in the country.

For Binance, the suspension of KRW trading pairs is the most recent in a series of changes to the platform’s operations in different jurisdictions. In recent months, Binance has received warnings from regulators in numerous countries that the exchange was operating without the necessary authorization.

Banks and payment managers in the UK have also revoked services at the large exchange. In early August, Binance announced a limitation on derivatives trading for users in Hong Kong and some countries in Europe.