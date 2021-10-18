Binance targets Ireland for ‘centralized’ headquarters

Due to pressure from regulatory bodies around the world, the Binance exchange is trying to establish a headquarters in Ireland. For years the company has operated globally under what its CEO, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), described as a “structure”decentralized“.

A report on 6 October by the Irish media Independant reports that on September 27 Binance has set up three subsidiaries in the country – Binance (APAC) Holdings, Binance (Services) Holdings and Binance Technologies – designating CZ as director for each.

In an interview with Reuters published the following day, CZ stated that Binance is currently “in the process of setting up some offices in different parts of the world“. Asked if Ireland was planning to become Binance’s formal home, CZ replied:”Yes definitely“.

“Historically, we claim that we have no headquarters“, says CZ, adding:

“When we started we wanted to embrace decentralized principles, without headquarters, working all over the world, without borders. It is now clear that to manage a centralized exchange, a centralized legal entity behind it is needed. “

Over the past year, many regulators around the world have taken steps to limit the services provided by the exchange or warn their citizens of the risks of trading on the unlicensed platform, which has prompted Binance to strengthen its compliance in the various legislations.

Binance’s corporate structure has long been unclear. According to Reuters, the Binance holding company is registered in the Cayman Islands.

After being founded in China in July 2017, Binance quickly learned how to take advantage of regulatory arbitrage between various countries, following China’s first regulatory crackdown on exchanges. Binance therefore quickly migrated its headquarters to Tokyo, and then expanded to Hong Kong and Taiwan.

The difficult relationship between Binance and Malta

Binance expressed its intention to launch operations in Malta as early as March 2018, with then Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat giving his personal welcome to the company on social media. Since then, Binance has decided to register its subsidiaries dedicated to European charities and services in the island nation:

“Welcome to #Malta @binance. We aim to be the global pioneers in the regulation of blockchain-based businesses and the jurisdiction of quality and choice for world-class fintech firms -JM @SilvioSchembri”

Welcome to #Malta @binance. We aim to be the global trailblazers in the regulation of blockchain-based businesses and the jurisdiction of quality and choice for world class fintech companies -JM @SilvioSchembri https://t.co/3qtAQjOpuQ – Joseph Muscat (@JosephMuscat_JM) March 23, 2018

Although the Malta Financial Services Authority announced in July 2018 that it was still working on a regulatory framework for licensing companies dealing with cryptocurrencies, the exchange was very accommodating to local government requests.

CZ is thick appeared alongside government officials: in particular, the then President of Malta, Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, was integrated into the senior advisory board of both Binance Charity and the Blockchain Charity Foundation, both supported, of course, by Binance.

Related: Malta’s New Government Says It Will Make the Nation a “Blockchain Island”

In February 2020, the MSFA announced that local reports that Binance was a Malta-based exchange were false, stating that “Binance is not licensed by the MFSA to operate in the cryptocurrency industry, and therefore is not subject to regulatory oversight by the MFSA.“

The statement blew both the media and the community, leading CZ to comment on Twitter:

“Nothing has changed in Malta, for Binance or any other cryptocurrency exchange. In Malta, no licenses have yet been granted to anyone.”

In July of this year, the MFSA issued a new warning, noting that Binance is not authorized to operate in Malta.