Binance, the crypto exchange strengthens its commitment against money laundering

Yesterday’s intervention by the Dutch central bank did not remain without consequences for long: today Binance announces the introduction of new controls in order to counter the phenomenon of recycling, thus closing the doors of theexchange to criminals who could misuse it to clean up dirty money.

Binance, the exchange introduces new anti-money laundering measures

The platform has made it known with a press release in which there is talk of a review of the products and services offered implemented immediately, with the aim of making the necessary changes and improving them in compliance with the provisions of the standards at a global level. What changes? All new users are asked for the identity verification for access to cryptocurrency trading. The same obligation also applies to those already existing, which without carrying out this step will only have the possibility to withdraw the funds, without being able to make deposits or sales.

Binance constantly reviews its products and services to enhance user protection, provide a safe crypto environment and to align with the evolving global compliance standards. As an important step forward, we’re updating our global KYC requirements for all users. – Binance (@binance) August 20, 2021

Thus Binance, the number one exchange in the world for trading volumes in cryptocurrencies, wants to meet the requests received from the European authorities: in the United Kingdom, in Italy and more recently in the Netherlands as mentioned at the beginning. Its corporate structure is also targeted, displaced (decentralized) and without a real headquarters to refer to, despite formally the headquarters are located in the Cayman Islands and the Seychelles.

According to Reuters, legal issues have greatly reduced his turnover, which is still important: 455 million dollars moved in July in Bitcoin, Ethereum and other digital assets, already about a third compared to the previous month.