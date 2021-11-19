Binance, the first major ad in the Financial Times arrives

Binance’s announcement in the UK economic and financial newspaper Financial Times features a huge headline that reads: “Crypto is evil”. A provocative phrase with which the largest crypto-exchange in the world by market volume faces the stock dilemma. The first paragraph of the announcement outlines Binance’s thoughts on the opportunities that cryptocurrencies offer compared to other financial assets, targeting everyone and not just a privileged few.

Yet despite claiming that crypto assets belong to the masses, the crypto-exchange also claims to be a strong supporter of a more regulated cryptocurrency market, so that it can host the “next billion users”. Binance’s announcement in the Financial Times also lists what has been defined by the crypto-exchange itself as the 10 basic rights for cryptocurrency users.

In general, the topics addressed by the list speak of “free access” to resources, user privacy, responsibility of the participants in the sector, intelligent regulation that encourages innovation instead of limiting it. It is no coincidence that, since yesterday, withdrawals in DOGE have been suspended on Binance for two weeks, or until the end of November 2021, sparking discontent among users.

The reason for this clear decision by the crypto-exchange is due to the complex nature of a problem already present on Binance’s DOGE network, which was also exacerbated by the 1.14.5 update to Dogecoin’s Core which reduced the fees of transaction.