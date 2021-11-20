Binance US goes public | The timeline defined by CZ

CZ go back to talking about the possible listing on the stock exchange of the group Binance, which to date is the exchange that moves the highest volumes, particularly in the derivatives sector.

And it does so by adding meat to the fire and indicating the amount of money to be raised – from private investors – before starting the process. A process for which for the exchange would also mean a normalization of his status, passing from company extremely fluid to company quoted at the stock exchange, as was done a few months ago by Coinbase.

Binance US ready for the bag – here’s how

Binance will go public in the US: let’s try to be clear

Given the complexity of the organization of Binance it is good to make some premise, also to understand what we are talking about. When referring to the possible quotation from Binance on the stock exchange we refer to American company of the group, what is commonly called Binance US. A large part of the group (the majority) will remain fluid, at least for now. What is most interesting is the clarifying statement by CZ, who is the commander-in-chief of theexchange, despite having mentioned several times to wanting to step aside in the case of listing of the group.

We are raising a couple of hundred million in a funding round that will close in a month or two.

It will be about private financing that will precede the IPO which should list the group on the stock exchange. What is even more interesting is theinsight which offered on the future of the industry.

I honestly believe that in 5-10 years, exchanges will be able to merge with stock exchanges.

Hinting that for the remainder of the group – which is much larger – one could also think, in the future, of an innovative listing through an exchange.

What does this mean for the Binance universe?

It is, at least in our opinion, further confirmation of the vivacity of the group and its ability to move to the limit of what is allowed by the laws, trying to carve out spaces of freedom, without disdaining what is also offered by the so-called classical financial economics.

L’possible listing of Binance it will be an event of perhaps even greater significance than that of Binance, not so much for the capital involved, but for the importance of the exchanghe, which despite its fluid structure moves over 70 billion dollars worth of crypto a day.

And that it is a leader in the derivatives industry – always operating on the edge of legality and only bending where necessary. The listing of Binance US could also push the prices of Binance Coin, waiting for the ball to pass to the international (and impossible to reconstruct) entity that dominates the world cryptocurrency markets.