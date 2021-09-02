Binance.US will attempt a public listing in three years, CZ reveals

Binance-affiliated US cryptocurrency exchange Binance.US is aiming for an initial public offering (IPO) in 2024, according to Binance CEO and founder Changpeng Zhao.

Binance.US expects to conclude a large private funding round over the next two months that will allow the company to become more independent from the global exchange, Zhao explained Wednesday in an interview with technology publication The Information.

Zhao is confident that the global cryptocurrency exchange will survive the current regulatory crackdown by regulators around the world, and that Binance.US will move towards public listing in three years. “Binance.US will simply do what Coinbase did,Zhao said, adding that Binance generated between $ 800 million and $ 1 billion in profits last year.

The news emerges as global regulators voice concerns about Binance’s operations. On Wednesday, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) added the Binance website to its investor warning list, which provides a register of unregulated entities that “may have been misperceived as licensed or regulated by the MAS.“

According to local reports, Binance Asia Services (BAS), the Singapore-based unit of Binance, operates as a separate entity and does not offer any services through the Binance website, operating a different platform, Binance.sg. In June, MAS revealed its plans to review BAS’s application for a license under the Payment Services (PS) Act. As of February 2020, Binance had already applied for authorization to operate in Singapore.

A MAS spokesperson explained to Cointelegraph that the regulator blacklisted the Binance website as the company did not apply for a license under the PS Act:

“Binance is required to suspend the provision of regulated payment services under the PS Act to Singapore residents and to cease soliciting such activities from Singapore residents.”

Meanwhile, BAS’s authorization request remains under review, to determine whether the company is able to meet the requirements set out in the PS Act, the MAS spokesperson added.

As previously reported, Binance has been the subject of intensified scrutiny by global regulators in recent months, with warnings issued by authorities in countries such as the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, Japan, Italy, Thailand and others. The exchange has repeatedly stressed its commitment to partnering with regulators.