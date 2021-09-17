Binance wants to be legalized in the eyes of the authorities and is looking for a location …

In an interview with the South China Morning Post on Thursday, Binance co-founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao was asked if he was preparing to apply for a license in countries that have a clear licensing system for cryptocurrency exchanges.

Zhao acknowledged that Binance’s position in recent years has been clear – that it was a decentralized global company with no headquarters – that it was utopian and in no way aligned with regulators – anywhere in the world.

“When we started four years ago, we wanted to embrace the decentralized model, so we wanted to have decentralized teams everywhere. We now realize that we need to focus and organize ourselves on a particular piece of legislation.He said during the interview.

Zhao also estimated that the fact that the exchange is not based could put Binance at the heart of regulators.

“There are very simple questions that organizers usually ask us and our answer is quite funny. The organizers ask us where you are and our answers are that we don’t have a venue. This doesn’t suit the organizers well. They do it, they don’t know how to work with us ”. Sometimes they think we are provocative. Clearly”.Zhao said.

“Regulators expect a centralized structure where it has been established. For central exchange activities, we need to focus. We need a central entity with clear limits, clear investors, good advice, good governance, customer knowledge (know your customer) that is very transparent and anti-money laundering (anti-money laundering (and risk controls) “Zhao said.

But what prompted Binance to switch positions?

This summer, regulators from the UK, Italy, the Cayman Islands, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Singapore and Japan have criticized the way cryptocurrency exchanges operate.

The Dutch central bank and the Japan Financial Services Authority have issued investor notices on Binance. The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority and Italian Consob have said the exchange does not have a license in their jurisdictions. The Malaysian Securities and Exchange Commission recently took action against Binance due to illegal activities in the country.

Where would you choose an exchange license?

Binance chief hasn’t confirmed where the exchange will be or when it will be established.

In any case, this commitment represents a departure from his earlier claims about the need for a headquarters.

Although the most likely option was Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Securities and Exchange Commission (SFC) issued a cautionary statement, referring to unregulated cryptocurrency exchanges, most notably Binance. He said Binance is not licensed or registered to conduct “regulated business” in Hong Kong.

“The authority does not tolerate violations of securities laws and will not hesitate to take enforcement action against unlicensed exchange traders when necessary,” said Thomas Atkinson, CEO of SFC.

“Investors should beware of the risks of trading digital currencies on an unlicensed exchange. “If the exchange goes out of business, collapses or becomes the target of cyberattacks, investors could face the potential risk of losing all their investments in the platform.”

But why was the regulator’s response in Hong Kong so interesting? Is it the foundation of Binance Holdings?

Exchange CEO Changpeng Zhao originally founded Binance in Hong Kong in July 2017 with chief marketing officer Yi He. Both executives hail from China, but Zhao has spent many of his years in Canada. Despite the exchange’s constant reference to decentralized structure and management through various legal tools, no answer has been given as to which regulator the exchange is authorized. A report from the Protos website indicates that the exchange uses Hong Kong as its location.

The report concludes that the exchange requires users to use the Hong Kong International Arbitration Center in the event of a dispute. Binance founded a new company in the region earlier this year in Hong Kong, CEO Changpeng Zhao.

However, the Hong Kong Center for International Arbitration serves throughout Asia, so this alone is not enough to ensure the presence of the corporate headquarters. Binance liquidated its Hong Kong branch in 2017, according to government records. This decision is due to the potential influence of Beijing.

Japan and Malta appear to be out of the game, due to past experiences of trading with regulators.

It is possible that regulators are in outer islands such as the Cayman Islands, but they also seem to be trying to protect the interests of their clients, knowing that this will not be done by granting permission to the largest cryptocurrency exchange that would put the spotlight on them.

It is not unlikely to see Binance in Europe – fighting in every way to gain access to the blockchain community, and that would give it a clear preference and perhaps be chosen by the international community.

Switzerland, Estonia, Lithuania, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg are likely to have a hard time accessing the trade – the only sure thing is that the “winner” will approach a number of new investments and many trades will follow.

So, how unrealistic it would be for Greek regulators to look after the interests of the stock exchange and enact legislation that allows for a regulatory framework. Such a bold decision could create thousands of new jobs and create a new source of tax revenue.

However, it is complex and these procedures require design, planning and flexibility.

