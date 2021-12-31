Binance will establish a crypto hub in Dubai

Binance announced today that it has signed with the Dubai World Trade Center Authority (DWTCA) a memorandum of understanding to develop a new industrial hub dedicated to crypto in the city of the United Arab Emirates.

A crypto hub in Dubai with Binance

“With the MoU, Binance will help advance Dubai’s commitment to creating a new international ecosystem of virtual assets that will generate long-term economic growth through digital innovation,”

This is read in one Note of the first exchange in the world.

The well-known Hong Kong exchange also announced the news on its twitter profile

#Binance signs agreement with Dubai World Trade Center Authority to establish an industry hub for global virtual assets.https: //t.co/XtR1qfM20w – Binance (@binance) December 21, 2021

This news follows what has been said in recent days by the Dubai authorities on the intention to create a world center and a regulatory body for all digital resources in the city. The intent would be to create a solid regulatory and legislative framework that can foster the innovation of the cryptographic companies present, to facilitate “secure market adoption and global acceptance”.

The founder of Binance Changpeng Zhao in a public statement he commented on the achievement of this important agreement:

“I am grateful for the trust the Dubai World Trade Center Authority has placed in Binance. Together, we share a vision to help Dubai embrace the new future economy that includes cryptocurrencies and blockchain. Today, the adoption of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology remains in its infancy, but through our position of leadership and expertise, combined with Dubai’s long-term vision, we plan to develop an appropriate regulatory framework to adapt to nature. in rapid and progressive movement of virtual resources. “

Dubai center for crypto

Time ago Dubai it has become a hub for many crypto operators. The favorable conditions that the Dubai authorities have granted to companies that are in the business have attracted many investors and companies in the sector over the past three years.

The city authorities are convinced that by 2022, more than 1000 companies in the sector will have established their headquarters in the Emirates. Currently there are about 400.

“Five years ago you would not have seen people come to Dubai to do business with cryptocurrencies … we are open minded and are willing to change the regulations with reason”,

This he said a month ago in an interview with a local newspaper, Dr Marwan Al Zahrouni, managing director of Dubai Blockchain Center.

In mid-October Dubai also hosted the first Crypto Expo in the city, with the presence of over 3000 delegates from all over the world in the sector.

Now this important new deal that could also help Binance overcome the many problems it is having with regulatory bodies around the world, which in some cases, like in England, have come to impose a ban on operating.