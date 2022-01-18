Binance will establish a cryptocurrency exchange in Thailand

The world’s leading digital asset platform – Binance – would partner with Gulf Energy Development PCL – owned by Thai billionaire Sarath Ratanavadi. The main goal is to set up a cryptocurrency exchange in the Southeast Asian state.

Establish a cryptocurrency platform in Thailand

Thailand has recently positioned itself in the spotlight of the cryptocurrency industry as locals have begun to embrace the asset class. At the same time, numerous experts have said that jumping into the world of cryptocurrencies could be highly beneficial for the country, whose economy struggles significantly after the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of them is Jirayut Srupsrisopa – Founder and CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange Bitkub. Not long ago, he urged Thailand’s authorities to open their arms to the digital asset industry. According to him, the country could multiply its GDP by six times by doing so.

According to a recent Bloomberg report, another initiative is on the way: the creation of a local cryptocurrency exchange. It will be the result of the mutual agreement between Binance and the Nasdaq-listed company Gulf Energy Development PCL (controlled by billionaire Sarath Ratanavadi).

representatives of the conglomerate and the Thai Stock Exchange have not yet confirmed the news. However, a Binance spokesperson said this move marked the “first step” in exploring opportunities in Thailand. The collaborations represent Binance’s latest efforts to institutionalize its global operations. During the past couple of months, the company has been trying to relocate its headquarters as Ireland and France have been among the possible destinations.

Binance and the Indonesian billionaires

Almost a month ago, Changpeng Zhao’s cryptocurrency exchange showed its intentions to establish a digital asset firm in Indonesia. Then, he discussed the possibility with PT Bank Central Asia – an entity controlled by the richest family on the island: the Hartono brothers. With a population of approximately 273 million people, Indonesia is known as the 15th largest economy in the world. However, a large number of its inhabitants are bankless and have little access to other basic forms of financing.

That said, the potential Binance settlement could provide options for those in need, while the most influential businessmen in Indonesia could be involved in the cryptocurrency industry.