Binance will have a headquarters in Ireland: official

After attracting the attention of international authorities (including Consob) to himself, Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, has decided to adapt to some of the requests received by reorganizing its structure. The confirmation comes directly from the CEO and founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao: the company will have a headquarters, indeed more than one, distributed globally. Among the countries chosen to host them is theIreland (at the moment it is not known what the others are). These are his words.

Historically, we have claimed that we do not have a headquarters. However, we are now in the process of establishing some, in different parts of the world.

New structure for Binance: HQ in Ireland

The absence of one registered office has been targeted and criticized by many parties in the last period, in particular by those who intend to communicate with Binance to address and solve the problems deriving from some temporary blackouts of the platform. Eventually CZ and his people decided to comply with the demands.

At the beginning we wanted to embrace the principles of decentralization, without offices, working all over the world, without borders. It is now clear that to run a centralized exchange, there is a need for a centralized legal structure to back it up.

Founded in China in 2017, the company is formally registered in Cayman Islands. Despite the interventions of the authorities, the crypto trading volumes managed by the exchange (for assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum) increased sharply in the period between July and September. It also announced in August a strengthening of its commitment to the fight against money laundering.