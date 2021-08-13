Binance will help recover stolen crypto assets

In London, the High Court of Justice imposed a Binance to identify the perpetrators of the violation perpetrated on June 6 and cost $ 2.6 million in cryptocurrencies to Fetch.ai, a reality based in Cambridge and Singapore, founded in 2017 and active in the field of artificial intelligence.

Exchanges and stolen assets: the Binance-Fetch.ai case

L’exchange is called to trace the perpetrators of the theft and block their accounts. A spokesperson for the platform confirmed that the company is already working to ensure asset recovery and to ensure compliance with the standards and regulations of the countries where it is accessible. What happened will set a precedent.

Who committed the robbery has freed less than an hour of the loot, giving it to third parties in exchange for a fraction of the value, not being able to move it differently due to restrictions applied to the profile. We report below in translated form the declaration entrusted to Reuters by a representative of the law firm that follows Fetch.ai: it raises a delicate question, that relating to the need to define rules that allow the traceability of crypto.

We need to dispel the myth that crypto assets are anonymous. The reality is that with the right rules and through their application, they can be tracked, traced and retrieved.

It is certainly not the simplest of times for Binance: it has just lost the CEO of the US branch, who resigned, as well as the Brazilian Country Manager. In Italy the exchange received the attention of Consob, and then decided to stop the offer of futures and derivatives in our country.