News

Binance will help recover stolen crypto assets

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

In London, the High Court of Justice imposed a Binance to identify the perpetrators of the violation perpetrated on June 6 and cost $ 2.6 million in cryptocurrencies to Fetch.ai, a reality based in Cambridge and Singapore, founded in 2017 and active in the field of artificial intelligence.

Exchanges and stolen assets: the Binance-Fetch.ai case

L’exchange is called to trace the perpetrators of the theft and block their accounts. A spokesperson for the platform confirmed that the company is already working to ensure asset recovery and to ensure compliance with the standards and regulations of the countries where it is accessible. What happened will set a precedent.

Who committed the robbery has freed less than an hour of the loot, giving it to third parties in exchange for a fraction of the value, not being able to move it differently due to restrictions applied to the profile. We report below in translated form the declaration entrusted to Reuters by a representative of the law firm that follows Fetch.ai: it raises a delicate question, that relating to the need to define rules that allow the traceability of crypto.

We need to dispel the myth that crypto assets are anonymous. The reality is that with the right rules and through their application, they can be tracked, traced and retrieved.

It is certainly not the simplest of times for Binance: it has just lost the CEO of the US branch, who resigned, as well as the Brazilian Country Manager. In Italy the exchange received the attention of Consob, and then decided to stop the offer of futures and derivatives in our country.

Loading...
Advertisements

Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

508
News

Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People
499
News

Angelina Jolie firefighter hunted by goons in the movie Those Who Wish Me Dead – Magazine
461
News

Queen Elizabeth “will no longer see Lilibet and Archie”
458
News

‘Bitcoin Family’ hides Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in Secret Vaults
406
News

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Gulf of Naples after Capri and Positano: she goes to Tuscany
380
News

Angelina Jolie photo: what makes us so happy on the rooftops of Venice?
380
News

Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie: that’s why Hollywood loves Italy
358
News

Meghan Markle: here is the first photo of her daughter Lilibet Diana
358
News

The Queen’s weapon against Harry and Meghan Markle: indifference
351
News

Music is in fashion: from Justin Bieber to Miley Cyrus, pop stars conquering fashion
To Top