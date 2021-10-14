News

Binance will launch a billion dollar fund to develop the BSC ecosystem

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced a $ 1 billion innovation fund to expand the capabilities of the Binance Smart Chain ecosystem and advance mainstream adoption across the financial technology industry.

The exchange unveiled the eight-figure fund with a tiered development model divided into four areas: Talent Development, Liquidity Incentive Program, Builder Program, and Investment and Incubation Program. The announcement explains that the company will allocate $ 100 million, $ 100 million, $ 300 million, and $ 500 million to each area, respectively.

The area with the greatest incentive, the Investment and Incubation Program, will focus on the multi-chain expansion of the already thriving areas of the technology sphere. This includes metaverses, gaming, virtual reality and artificial intelligence.

Binance founder Changpeng Zhao – otherwise known as CZ on Twitter – shared a simple, but effective perspective on the news:

“A billion reasons to develop on #BSC”

“Time to Accelerate #BinanceSmartChain’s Journey to Scaling and Mass Adoption 🚀

We are about to announce the largest innovation fund in crypto history: a $ 1 billion fund to incentivize the adoption of not just BSC but the entire blockchain industry. “

In the statement, the platform outlined high expectations for the advancement of interoperability between traditional infrastructures and Web 3.0:

“With collaborations between industry-leading organizations, the investment fund will aim to scale blockchain technology for real use cases, to bridge the gap between crypto-blockchains and current technical-financial sectors.”

Related: Binance Targets Ireland for ‘Centralized’ Headquarters

Binance Smart Chain, a network for smart contracts compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine, was introduced to the market in September 2020: the platform has grown rapidly and today hosts over 900 DApps and one million active users. One of the most popular DEXs in the DeFi industry is PancakeSwap, developed right on BSC, with a total locked-in value of $ 9.8 billion.

Due to the dangerous increase in hacking and breaches in the decentralized finance industry, Binance Smart Chain has partnered with blockchain security firm ImmuneFi to offer bug bounties to hackers and white-hat developers.

