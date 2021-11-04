Binance will spend 100 million euros in France to develop the European crypto ecosystem

Global cryptocurrency exchange Binance is launching a100 million euro initiative to develop the blockchain and crypto ecosystem in France and Europe: announced the CEO, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, during a conversation with the French minister Cédric O at the Ministry of Finance in Paris.

The new initiative, officially called “Objective Moon,” sees collaboration with the local financial technology association France FinTech, which will help Binance communicate and work with the local fintech sector.

According to the announcement, Objective Moon will see the development of a Binance research and development hub in France. To this end, the cryptocurrency exchange intends hire crypto and blockchain talent in France and Europe.

As part of the € 100 million initiative, Binance aims to launch an accelerator dedicated to distributed ledger technology called the Objective Moon Accelerator, as well as an online training program to create new talent in the crypto and blockchain sector. French online education platform OpenClassrooms and crypto hardware provider Ledger will also contribute to the development of this training program.

“France FinTech believes that France is in a unique position in terms of regulation, talent and experience to become the leading European player in the field of decentralized finance,”Commented Alain Clot, president of the France FinTech association, about the initiative. In his view, the collaboration with Binance will support the growth of the entire ecosystem.

Speaking highly of French and European technology and talent, CZ said that Binance intends to help make France and Europe global leaders in the blockchain and crypto sector launching large operations and investments in the country.

Known for its “decentralized” structure, it appears that Binance is considering a headquarters in Europe. As Cointelegraph reported, the exchange established three subsidiaries in Ireland in September. CZ later explained to Bloomberg that Binance wants to create “some offices in different parts of the world.“