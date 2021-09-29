Binance will suspend trading of crypto futures and options in Australia

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, continues to limit its services in response to global regulatory scrutiny, announcing new restrictions in Australia.

On Tuesday, the exchange announced that existing Binance users in Australia will have 90 days to reduce and close your positions in products such as cryptocurrency futures, options and leveraged tokens.

As of Friday, Australian users will no longer be able to increase or open new positions in derivatives on Binance. Users will still have the option to add assets to their margin balance to prevent liquidations and margin calls, the announcement indicates.

From December 23rd, Binance users in Australia will no longer be able to manually reduce or close their positions, as all positions still open will be closed.

“We are dedicated to our industry for the long term and want to ensure that our products are welcomed by local users and regulators,A Binance spokesperson told Cointelegraph. “Additionally, we monitor local regulatory requirements in different markets as Binance operates globally. We want to ensure that the process for any transition we make is not turbulent.“

Binance’s new trading restrictions in Australia follow a series of similar measures in other countries as the exchange faces several warnings from multiple global regulators. In August, Binance suspended crypto derivatives trading in Brazil following disruptions to its Hong Kong operations. Previously, Binance suspended derivatives trading for users in Germany, Italy and the Netherlands as part of its broader plans to discontinue these products in Europe.