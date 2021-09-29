News

Binance will suspend trading of crypto futures and options in Australia

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, continues to limit its services in response to global regulatory scrutiny, announcing new restrictions in Australia.

On Tuesday, the exchange announced that existing Binance users in Australia will have 90 days to reduce and close your positions in products such as cryptocurrency futures, options and leveraged tokens.

As of Friday, Australian users will no longer be able to increase or open new positions in derivatives on Binance. Users will still have the option to add assets to their margin balance to prevent liquidations and margin calls, the announcement indicates.

From December 23rd, Binance users in Australia will no longer be able to manually reduce or close their positions, as all positions still open will be closed.

Loading...
Advertisements

We are dedicated to our industry for the long term and want to ensure that our products are welcomed by local users and regulators,A Binance spokesperson told Cointelegraph. “Additionally, we monitor local regulatory requirements in different markets as Binance operates globally. We want to ensure that the process for any transition we make is not turbulent.

Related: Binance Removes Singapore Dollar Trading Pairs

Binance’s new trading restrictions in Australia follow a series of similar measures in other countries as the exchange faces several warnings from multiple global regulators. In August, Binance suspended crypto derivatives trading in Brazil following disruptions to its Hong Kong operations. Previously, Binance suspended derivatives trading for users in Germany, Italy and the Netherlands as part of its broader plans to discontinue these products in Europe.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

621
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
480
News

San Andreas and the Big One, the earthquake that could destroy California
438
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
437
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
436
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
425
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
421
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
420
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
391
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top