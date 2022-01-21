Binance withheld information from regulators

Changpeng Zhao. Source: video screenshot

Today Reuters reported that theexchange of cryptocurrencies Binancewhile claiming to welcome regulatory oversight, it took action against them regulators.

Reuters investigation of Binance

Reuters says it has conducted “dozens” of interviews with former senior employees of the exchange, as well as consultants and business partners, and has reviewed numerous documents, including internal company messages and confidential correspondence between Binance and national regulators.

Citing its own investigation, Reuters says the cryptocurrencies has:

withheld information from regulators, of which at least eight have warned consumers of the risks of using the exchange;

acted against the recommendations of its compliance department;

maintained weak anti-money laundering (AML) controls on its large customer base, despite concerns raised by senior corporate figures.

Therefore, the report states that,

“Binance has operated outside the rules that govern traditional financial companies and many rivals crypto. An opaque corporate structure has allowed Binance to offer products that many national regulators do not allow locally registered companies to sell. Binance has repeatedly refused to specify in which jurisdiction its main online exchange is based, complicating the efforts of regulators to oversee its activities. It also minimized costly customer background checks. “

Fleeing China’s tightening of regulation in 2017, the exchange reportedly decided to establish a base in Malta in 2018, saying it intended to seek a license to operate its exchange from the island. However, Reuters said that CEO Changpeng Zhao “got nervous about the strict anti-money laundering protocols. [di Malta] and the level of financial disclosure required, “citing” four people with first-hand knowledge of the licensing discussions “- discarding the plan in 2019, as well as promised donations to the country’s cancer patients.

“Yet for several months, Binance continued to tell its millions of customers that its terms of use were” governed by the laws of Malta, “the article states.

Reuters said the company responded to their request for comment but did not answer detailed questions.

Cryptonews.com reached out to Binance for comment.

As reported, at the end of December, Binance received approval in principle from the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) to establish itself as a cryptocurrency service provider in the Kingdom of Bahrain. At the same time, Turkey’s Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) fined Binance Turkey nearly USD 750,000 after the cryptocurrency exchange failed its financial control audit to monitor anti-money laundering compliance.

In early December, the company decided to close the Singapore exchange. The move came just months after Binance ran into issues with the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), as well as other regulators in the region.

In August, the company appointed Greg Monahan, a former U.S. Treasury criminal investigator, as its Global Money Laundering Reporting Officer.

Meanwhile, according to a different Reuters report, two men suspected by Germany of assisting an Islamist gunman who killed four people in Vienna, Austria in 2020 used Binance to buy or sell unspecified amounts of cryptocurrencies. Reuters cited a confidential letter from the German Federal Criminal Police Office requesting information from the company.

