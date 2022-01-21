Binance’s CZ explains why banning cryptocurrency ads won’t impact demand

Several regulators around the world have taken a hostile approach around cryptocurrency exchanges and cryptocurrency-related companies, banning them from advertising the industry to the general public. However, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao thinks this won’t affect the high market demand.

Crypto-related companies have been accused by international regulators of marketing their services with misleading messages that undermine the risk that investing in digital assets could have for users. Spain, the UK and Singapore have banned advertising of cryptocurrencies to varying degrees.

Only in Singapore, cryptocurrency exchanges and other licensed companies can only place ads on their own websites and mobile apps to avoid reaching the general public.

The country’s ban includes “any form of advertising or promotional material in public areas such as Singapore public transport, public transport venues, broadcast media or periodicals, third party websites, social media platforms, public events or roadshows .

“MAS stresses that DPT service providers should behave with the understanding that DPT’s trading is not suitable for the general public. These guidelines set out MAS’s expectation that DPT service providers should not promote their DPT services to the general public in Singapore. “

Spain requires pre-approval for any cryptocurrency advertising directed to an audience of 100,000 or more and all ads and must include a warning like this: “Investing in cryptocurrencies is not regulated. They may not be appropriate for retail investors and the entire amount invested may be lost. ”

In the UK, authorities have banned several ads that they claimed were “irresponsible and took advantage of consumers’ inexperience or gullibility”.

Because it won’t affect the price

The price of cryptocurrencies is driven by supply and demand, i.e. the interest users have in the market and the availability of each digital currency. For this reason, the effects that the bans could have on the adoption of cryptocurrencies are believed to be important for the future of the market.

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (aka “CZ”) said during an interview with CNBC International that the reason regulators take this approach to advertising is that the cryptocurrency industry has huge demand.

While the CEO thinks these bans could slow industry growth, CZ isn’t worried about the macro picture because he thinks demand for crypto is so high that curbing crypto ads will have little impact.

Changpeng Zhao argued that most users are being pushed into the crypto industry through “word of mouth” marketing rather than ads.

“The crackdown on cryptocurrency advertising is unlikely to have much effect on demand, as most cryptocurrency users still come from word of mouth promotions.”

CZ noted that Facebook and Google have been opposed to crypto ads for a long time and even though they are giant platforms that reign over the internet, this hasn’t affected the adoption of digital assets.

Binance is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world and recently withdrew its application to start a cryptocurrency exchange in Singapore after facing pressure from the country’s regulators over consumer protection and risk concerns.

The exchange, however, has not lost interest in conducting business in the country. The global regulatory framework is far from becoming clear, and Binance is working to adapt and comply, taking “strategic, business and development” considerations.