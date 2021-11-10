Bindi, Turco and Dirindin: “After the pandemic, health care is back in the lower part of the ranking of priorities and there is a risk of privatization”

This is what we read in the latest document approved in October by the National Board of the Fundamental Law Health Association where the two former health ministers and the former Article 1 parliamentarian sit. “The lesson of the pandemic has not served. On the contrary, several clues indicate that the plan to privatize the Italian healthcare system by injecting generous doses of the market is increasingly topical ”. And the clues are the “non” personnel policies, the delay in resuming ordinary activities, unfair competition with the private sector and winks at the Lombard model. THE DOCUMENT.

09 NOV – “The strong feeling of gratitude towards all operators is not enough, which is also a duty: it is necessary to strengthen Public Health. But the clash with the pandemic seems to have taught us nothing. Once the acute crisis phase passed, the trend was reversed, and Public Health, which had proved so crucial in managing the emergency, is no longer at the center of the country’s priorities, without prejudice to the vaccination campaign. The path observed to date seems to lead, on the contrary, towards an ever greater privatization of Italian healthcare, with consequences that can only arouse deep concern “, to say it is the Fundamental Law Health Association in a document approved by the Governing Council in October.

To understand the political importance of this document, it is good to remember that two former center-left ministers of health sit on the Council, Rosy Bindi, who is also honorary president of the association, e Livia Turco and then another leading exponent of that world, Nerina Dirindin, who is president of the association.

As you will remember, already in mid-September, Rosy Bindi with Nerina Dirindin e Marco Geddes from Filicaia, also a member of the board of the association, right here on QS, spoke of the risk of a “creeping privatization of health care”, a thesis now taken up and discussed in this new document that we attach together with the in-depth sheets and a comment by Geddes da Filicaia .

“After the acute phase of the pandemic, healthcare, which was, for many years, the portfolio of austerity policies, soon returned to occupy the lower part of the ranking of the country’s priorities” and “the confirmation that it was not in given any strengthening of the NHS – reads the document – it already arrived last April, when the Government announced the forecasts for the trend of public health expenditure, fully confirmed in the Update of September 29, which even includes the forecast of a bill for the implementation of differentiated autonomy! “.

“This pandemic – the text continues – has instead highlighted the need for a more solid unitary framework for regional health services and a strengthening of the capacity – political and technical – of national planning; it is therefore essential to expel the issue of Health from the eventual implementation of differentiated regional autonomy “.

“The lesson of the pandemic has not served. On the contrary, several clues indicate that the plan to privatize the Italian healthcare system, by injecting generous doses of the market, is increasingly topical ”, the leaders of the Association reiterate in the document.

And the clues are the ones that Bindi, Dirindin and Geddes had anticipated here on QS: the NHS staff at the stake; the slowness of the resumption of ordinary activity; unfair competition between public and private sectors; the Lombard model and the idea of ​​territorial health care.

“In these last months of the year – concludes the document – there are fundamental deadlines: the ministerial decree for the identification of the organizational model of the territorial network; the budget law 2022; the competition law “.

“It is therefore essential to quickly correct these indications – the Association continues – which outline a slippery slope towards widespread privatization, consciously implemented by some and traveled – unknowingly – by others”.

