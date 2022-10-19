Bingeworthy HBCU Series and Movies to Watch

Best movies and shows to watch this HBCU Homecoming season

As we continue in the middle of this year’s HBCU Homecoming SZN, we thought we’d share a school spirit boost that will get you ready for the celebrations to continue.

For those who do not leave to participate end of year celebrations, activities, concerts and events and prefer to catch the HBCU pride vibe at home, we’ve got you covered.

Keep reading for the best HBCU-based series and movies that give us nostalgia for the black college experience.

battery line

You can’t have a homecoming without the drum line!

2002 Nick Cannon movie battery line tells the story of a young, self-taught street drummer who is recruited to attend Atlanta’s fictional HBCU, Southern University. He is notably brought to join the drums by the group’s director (Orlando Jones). Nick’s character Devon struggles to overcome HBCU’s culture shock and his own self-doubt to defeat his adversaries before Southern enters a [Petey Pablo performance having] battle of the bands.

A different world

An undeniable classic, A different world followed Denise Huxtable to Hillman College and what followed were years of quotable black television that is still relevant today.

While soaking up the full HBCU experience, Denise met brave peer-turned-friends Jaleesa, Maggie, Whitley, and Dwayne.

TV One recently celebrated A different world 35 anniversary by broadcasting a Hillman Homecoming Marathon organized by Dwayne and Whitley themselves, Kadeem Hardison and Jasmine Guy.

trample the yard

Remember when Columbus Short was out there stomping the yard after his brother Chris Brown’s [fictional] death?

trample the yard of course highlights Greek life in HBCUs by showing black fraternities and sororities engaging and “trampling” in the yard. A young street dancer named Dj (Columbus Short) enrolls in Truth University after the untimely death of his brother. He struggles to choose between two competing brotherhoods who both want to use his talents in an upcoming battle.

School amazement

The Spike Lee classic is, of course, a binge-worthy film for HBCU’s reunion season.

School amazement follows Dap (Larry Fishburne) and Julian (Giancarlo Esposito) as they navigate life at historic Black Mission College. Julian is the leader of the largest fraternity on campus while Dap is more of a “woke” brother on campus. Spike Lee plays Dap’s cousin who spends most of his time searching for an identity through Greek Life.

The Quad

Remember the BETs The Quad?

The Quad gives a more modern perspective on HBCU culture. Georgia A&M University’s new president-elect, Dr. Eva Fletcher (Anika Noni Rose), has juggled work and personal life while managing the rowdy freshman class that has been marred by drama and scandal. Not to be outdone, Dr. Fletcher has had a few scandals herself, including one centered around her relationship with a hottie dubbed “Six Pack.”

Beyonce : Back home

First of all, Beyoncé herself should be reason enough to put your feet up and fire up Netflix this SZN homecoming HBCU.

If that’s not reason enough to watch this legendary concert documentary film, then you might remember that Queen Bey turned Coachella into Beychella in 2019. Back home follows the weeks leading up to the big show where she used a drum line, cheerleaders and full HBCU gear to pay homage to historically black colleges and universities.

Are we running out of any other great movies for your viewing pleasure at home?