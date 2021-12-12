Sports

Binotto: “Normal for Mercedes to make a complaint” – F1 Team – Formula 1

Kim Lee
December 12, 2021 will be a memorable day for Formula 1, for better or for worse. A championship full of emotions and twists both on and off the track ends in the most unpredictable way possible. And it may not be over yet.

There Mercedes has in fact made a multiple complaint on what happened in the last laps of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, regarding the management by the Race Direction of the very excited final stages after the Latifi accident, which opened an unexpected window for Verstappen and Red Bull to snatch a world title by now in the hands of Hamilton.

Ferrari team principal Mattia also expressed his opinion on the position of the Brackley team Binotto, reached by the microphones of Sky Sports: “I think it’s normal for Mercedes to try this approach and protest. It is never easy for the FIA ​​to judge: whatever choice you make, someone gets out of it dissatisfied. Even today it was like this. For my part, I always have faith in their work and in how they approach. There is someone who will not be happy, it is part of the game, as perhaps it does try to redeem it if one judges certain things and wants to underline them “.

