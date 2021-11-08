Binotto: “We are finally in third place” – F1 Team – Formula 1

Changing of the guard in third place of the manufacturers behind Mercedes and Red Bull. The 18 points won with the fifth and sixth place of the Mexican Grand Prix (against only the point of Norris, tenth at the finish) allowed the Ferrari to overtake Mclaren in the standings, coming in front of 13.5 points in view of the final sprint of this championship in Brazil and the Middle East.

The Cavallino led a solid race despite not managing to grab Pierre Gasly’s AlphaTauri for fourth place, but in the end it is a result that makes the team smile and gives confidence in its growth path, especially in terms of 2022.

“Today was a useful race, especially for the championship, because we earn 17 points on the Mclaren and lead us by 13.5 – commented Mattia at the end of the race Binotto – As we have always said, the target is third place and we finally got it here in Mexico. For three races we have always been ahead of McLaren, also in terms of race performance: this gives us hope for the end of the season. We will try to consolidate in Brazil ”.

“Before arriving in Mexico, I was hoping this was a track where we would go better, but it wasn’t like that in qualifying. In the race, however, we went well: we tried in every way to grab Gasly, but we didn’t succeed. The result, however, is useful – added the Ferrari team principal – The team worked well, from pit stops to strategy. We stopped Leclerc early to force Gasly to stop too and keeping Sainz out, then trying them all. Even reversing positions at the end. The team worked well, the drivers were collaborative. Well if we look at the result, how do you point “.

Binotto then drew a guideline for this season finale: “In Mexico I didn’t get it, so in Brazil I say we’re not going to do well. Maybe it’s better – he joked – It will be a tiring hat-trick, given that after Interlagos we will fly to Qatar. It is tiring for the team, even more so at this point of the year. Being away from home for a long time, with all the Covid protocols currently in force, is certainly stressful and I want to thank the guys here too. As far as the car is concerned, we need to anticipate the times a lot. The Brazilian Grand Prix, for example, has already been prepared in recent weeks ”.