Sports

Binotto: “We can’t wait for this season to end” – F1 Team – Formula 1

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read

The Losail race gave the Ferrari the almost certainty – which could become arithmetic in Jeddah – of ending the 2021 season in third place in the constructors’ championship. A result that until a couple of years ago would have been almost disappointing, but which instead seemed far from obvious at the end of last year’s disastrous campaign. The red boasts a 39.5 margin over McLaren and it seems difficult to think that in the last two races the team from Woking – which in the last three GPs scored just four points – could recover such a chasm. However, the result of the track in Qatar, net of the points gain on the papaya cars, certainly cannot be defined as satisfactory.

Ferrari finished the race in seventh and eighth place, clearly beaten by inferior teams such as Alpine and Aston Martin. Not only that: the red riders have practically never had the opportunity to push, finding themselves managing extremely fragile tires. With the race of the Leclerc-Sainz duo removed for fifth place in the drivers’ standings, currently occupied by Lando Norris, the reasons for the interest for this season by the Cavallino seem now to be over. A thought shared by Mattia Binotto himself who, as reported by Corriere dello Sport, let himself go to a rather clear ‘outlet’ at the end of this long championship.

What we had to learn we have learned – said the Ferrari team principal – we are no longer developing anything and it is inevitable to pause to open a different chapter with a new car. I say this with sincerity: we can’t take it anymore. We can’t wait for this season to end “. 2022 promises to be the season of truth for the Maranello team and for Binotto himself. With the advent of the new regulations, the red will have to ‘compulsorily’ return to compete on a permanent basis for podiums and victories, Sunday after Sunday. Anything less than this could only be considered a failure.

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Sinner and the Finals: here’s how he can qualify for Turin

3 weeks ago

“Violent behavior, fascist chants and Nazi greetings”. France bans Marseille for Lazio fans. The reaction: “Free offenses”

3 weeks ago

Sinner is 10, for Djokovic (7) vaccine anxiety, organized by 5- Corriere.it

1 day ago

the sanction for Roma arrives

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button