Binotto: “We can’t wait for this season to end” – F1 Team – Formula 1

The Losail race gave the Ferrari the almost certainty – which could become arithmetic in Jeddah – of ending the 2021 season in third place in the constructors’ championship. A result that until a couple of years ago would have been almost disappointing, but which instead seemed far from obvious at the end of last year’s disastrous campaign. The red boasts a 39.5 margin over McLaren and it seems difficult to think that in the last two races the team from Woking – which in the last three GPs scored just four points – could recover such a chasm. However, the result of the track in Qatar, net of the points gain on the papaya cars, certainly cannot be defined as satisfactory.

Ferrari finished the race in seventh and eighth place, clearly beaten by inferior teams such as Alpine and Aston Martin. Not only that: the red riders have practically never had the opportunity to push, finding themselves managing extremely fragile tires. With the race of the Leclerc-Sainz duo removed for fifth place in the drivers’ standings, currently occupied by Lando Norris, the reasons for the interest for this season by the Cavallino seem now to be over. A thought shared by Mattia Binotto himself who, as reported by Corriere dello Sport, let himself go to a rather clear ‘outlet’ at the end of this long championship.

“What we had to learn we have learned – said the Ferrari team principal – we are no longer developing anything and it is inevitable to pause to open a different chapter with a new car. I say this with sincerity: we can’t take it anymore. We can’t wait for this season to end “. 2022 promises to be the season of truth for the Maranello team and for Binotto himself. With the advent of the new regulations, the red will have to ‘compulsorily’ return to compete on a permanent basis for podiums and victories, Sunday after Sunday. Anything less than this could only be considered a failure.