Binotto: “We were hoping for something more” – F1 Team – Formula 1

Sixth position for Carlos Sainz and eighth for Charles Leclerc: the balance of the Qualifying in Mexico City is rather negative for the Ferrari, who had other expectations on the eve of this appointment. Daniel Ricciardo with McLaren got in the middle of the Ferraris and tomorrow he will try to sell his life dearly in view of the fight for third place in the constructors’ standings with Lando Norris forced to start from the back of the grid.

“It was a more difficult qualifying than we expected – the analysis by Mattia Binotto to the microphones of Sky Sport F1 – slippery track, difficult to interpret. We have seen so many errors. Charles trivially in the decisive lap was not able to put together a perfect lap as he usually knows how to do. There were some mistakes especially in the final part of the lap. This cost him important tenths. We were certainly hoping for something more. It wasn’t the case today, but the weekend is long. There is still the race tomorrow. Many will be penalized and will start from behind. The race is still to be played and Sainz’s sixth position is fine, Gasly had the wake of Tsunoda which earned him 3 tenths ”.

To betray the Ferrari was the little grip according to Binotto: “The track was really dirty and therefore there was little grip. The consequence was the difficulty for the riders to find confidence, with the track constantly evolving. These are all variables that mean that lap after lap a rider has to look for consistency and it is not easy. Sainz was consistent, Leclerc missed a bit today in Q3, but that’s not something I want to insist on. He usually always brings out something special, it didn’t happen like that today ”.