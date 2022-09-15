Biodecoding, physical exercise and style: how to attack the keys to well-being and achieve the best version of oneself

Within the framework of the event Well-being and Health, Chapter 2 of LA NACION, various topics related to well-being that today set the agenda were addressed. It is a industry that grows and is projected as one of the industries with the greatest growth potential.

In this context, issues related to healthy eating, the importance of doing physical activity on a daily basis, caring for and prioritizing mental health and giving importance to one’s own image are part of the agenda related to the issues that promote better living.

“In our studies we constantly see the importance of physical activity, which is not only an activity where one comes and goes, but it has much more to do with what health is, with the importance of generating health in the body and in the mind”, says Natalí Still Santiago, CEO of We Ballet Fitness and creator of a workout that combines muscle work with elongation and ballet. In line with this, the World Health Organization It constantly promotes physical activity and surveys indicate that one in 3 women and one in 4 men do not perform physical activity on a daily basis and, as a consequence, this triggers a large number of health risks, such as:

“It is very important to highlight the importance of making stretching exercises. These prevent injuries, it is generally what we do at the beginning of a class or also at the end of it”, says Still Santiago. Stretching also helps muscle mobility, “in our studies we work at the ballet barre and it takes a lot of effort when it comes to stretching, elongation, and body alignment. They are low-impact activities that prepare the body so that it is always aligned and in movement”.

Stretching is a low-impact activity that keeps the body aligned and moving Shutterstock

Another topic that is inevitable when talking about healthy habits is food and Pinky Zuberbuhler has established herself on social networks as one of the important voices on nutrition. During her participation, the Wellness Coach spoke about conscious eating. “It’s not only important what you eat, but how you eat it,” she explains. She means that one can eat very healthy, real food, full of life, but if you eat them with guilt or obsessively it ends up affecting your health.

The specialist assures that eating well is eating happily, giving yourself the best and nourishing the body. “A well-nourished body is much more than well-nourished, well-nourished is ‘not only does it fill me with fresh, real, live food from all the seasonal food groups, but it also does not abuse foods that I do not like because I know you -ultra-processed- I already registered that I do not like them“, Add.

And it does not ignore the fact that saying that one is well nourished is not only eating correctly but also rest well, listen to the body, register it, take responsibility for one’s own life, know that one has the key. “I can be responsible for being able to change what does not make me happy,” she maintains.

“There is a very rhythmic game, unison, where everything works perfectly when we learn to listen to what happens to us in our psyche that determines the ways in which we relate to ourselves and to the world”, says Ángeles Wolder, family constellator, biological decoder from Madrid.

The specialist assures that the body manages everything that happens to us as a vehicle and on the other hand there is the nervous system that is the great processor of everything that can happen in the interfaces that exist between the psyche and the body. She ultimately explains that To achieve general well-being in life, it is important to understand that diseases do not only have a biological aspect where genetics or external factors come into play, but also what happens in life and is filtered through beliefs or by existence itself.

“There is not a single parcel in our whole being, we cannot work on knee pain and forget about the rest of the body or a small part of the pancreas and leave everything the same, because we know that people have probably reached the disease through various situations. that happened to them and in which they have had to manage important biological conflicts, but above all the associated emotions and those are the ones that lead us to stress”, says the biodecoder.

According to Wolder, in order to achieve general well-being in life, it is important to understand that diseases do not only have a biological aspect.

Live and from New York Fashion Weekimage consultant Danisa Bevcic, creator of Presencia Nova highlighted the importance of the image that one transmits to the outside and with which one perceives oneself.

“Clothing brands today understand that they cannot be left out when it comes to wellness. Iconic luxury brands are associated with sports brands to join this trend, making clothing more functional and versatile. For example, you can wear tailored pants that today are made with fabrics that were previously only exclusive for sportswear and with those same clothes go to the office, go for a run or go directly to a yoga class”, adds Bevcic.

For the specialist, having a good image is essential, it is the key that opens all doors. “Seeing yourself well you are welcome everywhere”which is why he personally enjoys helping people look and feel great.

“Here in New York we can see that well-being reached the big brands, today we can find inside the premises, cafeterias, corners to rest with sofas, decorated with relaxing colors to make us feel at home. Nature is also part of the decoration, they are bringing plants to add a natural and immersive experience; fragrances and music that complete this consumer experience. Not only did you go and buy something, but you also brought well-being to your home”, concludes.