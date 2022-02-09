Biodynamic agriculture removes the organic law: because science rejoices

Even in the photo finish, science beats magic one to zero. And thank goodness. Because yesterday the Italian fantasy could have reached another, ambitious goal: a law with esoteric practice included. Instead, reason prevented the Official Gazette became a publication at times fantasy: thanks to two amendments by Riccardo Magi, Montecitorio has finally expunged the word biodynamic by bill 988 (later approved today in the House with 421s, now it will return to the Senate). Law 988 will be fundamental, because it will regulate organic production and therefore it will determine the European funds that will be attributed to it. Important theme. But the devil is in the details, and until yesterday afternoon, before the providential corrections, the text assimilated – with equal dignity – organic and biodynamic agriculture. Which was a bit like saying: astronomy or astrology? We are not looking at the hair.

Biodynamic agriculture Biodynamic agriculture was theorized by the theosophist and esotericist Rudolf Steiner lived from 1861 to 1925, a man of great talent – he was the founder of the famous pedagogical method that bears his name – but not without bizarre ideas, such as that the Aryan race came from Atlantis (ah, the fantastic 1920s). As regards the agricultural field, in 1924 Steiner held a course entitled Scientific-spiritual impulses for the progress of agriculture in which on the one hand it invited a production that today we would define biological but on the other hand it included esoteric practices, astral influences and magical preparations, including the famous cornoletame, that is a horn of a cow that has given birth at least once, filled with dung and buried to propitiate generous harvests. Steiner’s followers, a century after his death, in fact operate in a substantially biological way – cornoletame can easily be bought on the internet, it doesn’t hurt – but that word biodynamic in a state law there would have been like a cherry on macaroni (read the difference here between organic and biodynamic agriculture).

The scientific community And indeed the scientific community has risen – right from the drafting of the text and then from its approval in the Senate – to ask Parliament to extend the term. Parliament affirms the validity of methods envisaged by Steiner such as the use of manure matured in cow horns, or of yarrow flowers buried for months in the bladder of male deer … I hope for the good of the country that the Chamber reflects on these considerations , eliminating any reference to biodynamics from the meritorious law on organic agriculture, he wrote the physicist Giorgio Parisi, Nobel in 2021. Despite the time that has elapsed since its approval in the Senate, the text arrives in the Chamber without having been introduced the modification requested from the Agriculture Commission by all the major Italian scientific societies in the area and by more than 35,000 researchers and citizens interested in sciencethis one instead the biologist and life senator Elena Cattaneo. The scientific community has been fighting until the last few hours. Strong also of the skepticism expressed by the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella.

Cicap’s intervention Sunday evening CICAP – The Italian Committee for the Control of Claims on Pseudosciences founded in 1989 by Piero Angela – wrote a long appeal on his social networks which said, among other things: Biodynamic agriculture is a discipline based on magical and esoteric principles and it offers no scientifically proven benefits. Therefore, its recognition by political decision makers appears incomprehensible and inappropriate. One more reason for this battle is the fact that Biodynamic is a trademark owned by the Demeter International association, which would have benefited from regulatory recognition. But then, why did the Chambers go straight until yesterday? Admitting good faith, so as not to risk throwing the baby out with the bath water. Outside of metaphor: in order not to stop the advancement of a fundamental law. Okay, but then who inserts that little word at the beginning of the process?

Organic and biodynamic It was the ICQRF, the Inspectorate of the Ministry of Agriculture which also deals with checks on certifications, to ask for biodynamic agriculture to be included in the law, he explained the first signatory of the text, the deputy of Italy Viva Maria Chiara Gadda. Who already had occasion to take it out on his detractors, writing on Facebook: Let’s face it, whoever raises the bugbear of esotericism and anti-science with the arrogance of the debate of these weeks, which is very different from scientific confrontation, simply say that he wants to bury the entire law with the excuse of biodynamic. Gadda again: Funding is taken because you are professional agricultural entrepreneurs and because you have organic certification, and this also applies to those who, with reasons that do not interest me, choose to do biodynamic agriculture. Basically the Gadda-thought was: what matters is the result, and the biodynamic does not hurt. As Woody Allen said: as long as it works. So: why not? Why not please the biodynamic? The answer came last night, and summarizing, was: Because a state law should not contemplate esoteric practices. So in all probability that on organic will become law within the day, and will not contain any reference to biodynamic. In this lap he won the reason. State science fiction can wait.

