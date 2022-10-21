Bioethics against the growing technification and dehumanization of health

The evolution of biomedicine allows barriers to be overcome, but it also poses new challenges and limitations. In this extraordinary advance in Medicine, technologies are becoming increasingly important, but the risk of dehumanizing health care is also growing. In this context, Bioethics is key, as well as …

In Spain there is a pioneering seminar that perfectly combines the evaluation and approach to controversies involving Biomedicine, Ethics and Human Rights. This multidisciplinary forum, which celebrates its fifteenth edition, is the result of the collaboration of the Faculty of Medicine of the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM), the Asisa Foundation, the Gregorio Marañón Study Center of the Ortega-Marañon Foundation and the Institute of Francisco Vallés Clinical Ethics, on this occasion with the support of Weill Cornell Medicine, the Public Health Institute of the Andrés Bello University and The James F. Drane Biothics Institute. “It is a perfect symbiosis, from which everyone benefits, but especially the attendees”indicates the Prof. Benjamin Herreros Ruiz-Valdepeñasdirector of the Francisco Vallés Institute of Clinical Ethics and responsible for the scientific management of the Seminar.

Relevant topics and speakers

“This Seminar has been a pioneer in our country, being able to integrate in a multidisciplinary way the most relevant controversies that the new advances in biomedicine violate ethics and law, and vice versa; and doing it for 15 editions is a complete success”it states Fernando Bandres Moya, President of the Scientific and Organizing Committee of this meeting and Professor of Legal Medicine at the UCM.

In the opinion of this expert, “The most relevant challenges we face in the field of Biomedicine, Ethics and Law are the necessary modification of health policies, in response to demographic change, as well as the application of new technologies and the redefinition of responsible professionals in terms not only technical-scientific but also axiological. This seminar allows us to dialogue and exchange ideas from the different edges of the complex polyhedron that we call health”.

In its XV edition, the Seminar on Biomedicine, Ethics and Human Rights tries to respond to the health challenges of the 21st century, highlighting a specific session on health policies that can save Spanish health and another that shows the benefits and challenges of technology. consent, as well as the lecture offered by Prof. Joseph J. Fins, one of the world leaders in the field of Bioethics and president of the International Society of Neuroethics, is of special interest.

threats and solutions

“The health policies of the future and the fragile sustainability of the Spanish health system is one of the star topics of the meeting, with opinion leaders such as Félix Lobo, Koldo Martínez Urionabarrenetxea or Esther del Campo”highlights Benjamin Smithswho also highlights the inaugural conference by José Luis Villacañas, one of the main current exponents of Spanish philosophy.

“We live in a time where disruptive changes and new paradigms they are not only frequent otherwise very fast and, therefore, it is essential that the decision making be made of multidisciplinary way. We are facing one of the greatest challenges of this century, and that is know how to work as a team“defends Professor Fernando Bandrés, who gives as an illustrative example the biomedical, ethical and legal problems derived from aging, the management of new technologies, biomedical research or the organization and management of public health, which “these are great challenges that also imply great opportunities to work together”.

The president of the Ethics Commission of the Madrid College of Nursing expresses herself along the same lines, for whom interprofessional meetings are essential to carry out an adequate approach to the aspects that concern health care. “Adequate clinical practice cannot be conceived without collaborative teamwork, where clinical ethics is especially relevant to enable deliberation as an essential tool for decision-making”it states Tayra Velasco Sanzwho admits that “From the role that nurses have in the care, teaching, research and management field, there are multiple ethical conflicts that we face”.

In relation to the risk of falling into the technological imperative and, therefore, into therapeutic obstinacy, “nurses provide great value in the early identification of the futility of treatmentsbeing essential their participation in the decisions of Limitation of Life Support Treatments, as well as initiating the processes of Shared Care Planning, especially due to our proximity to both patients and family members, exploring the values ​​that should guide health care“.

For Maria Tormo Dominguez, Director of Planning and Development of ASISA, “The great threat is that we will not be able to provide health services to as many as may need them, at the right time and with due quality”. Faced with this problem, as he considers, “ethical deliberation must be present throughout the chain of decision-making, being fundamental in many moments of the care process”. As the ASISA representative adds, “Ethical deliberation is absolutely necessary to define how far science can go and how: science knows no limits, so bioethics is essential”.

Techno-consent and its urgent regulation

In this context, the new forms of technological clinical relationship, which require changes in informed consent and which have given rise to the so-called techno-consent, are especially controversial and transcendental.

“The big challenge What we have been facing for some time is the technological erawhere human nature, freedom and consent take on a new dimension under the protection of new technologies”ensures Sara Bandres Hernandezof the Scientific and Organizing Committee of the Seminar, who advises “face it without fear, but with coherence and hand in hand with technoethics, which arises from the technological era to safeguard human nature”.

Hence the interest in delving into the challenges posed by informed consent in the bio-technological era. “In a monographic session we are going to evaluate the application of technology, the interpretation of the courts on consent from professional practice and how technology affects consent and the will of people”details the lawyer Sara BandresWhat is it associate professor at the Faculty of Medicine of the UCM.

Informed consent, contemplated in article 10 of the General Health Law and in Law 41/2002 on Patient Autonomy, is a voluntary and free act for which there has been prior information, which must be adequate, understandable and truthful. . In the case of techno-consent“the main question we ask ourselves -according to Sara Bandrés- It is how we should go about proving that the information offered to the patient is really truthful (even more so at this time, where fake news is proliferating), that the recipient of the information really understands the information provided, and that it is adequate in a field as particular as that of health, where the recipient is a patient and, therefore, is in a situation of vulnerability”.

“Techno-consent is going to become the model to follow for technological legal relationships, which are becoming more and more common in today’s society”, affirms this jurist. In the specific field of health, the emergence of telemedicine and digital medicine, artificial intelligence and robotics applied to Medicine or health Apps bring us a new way of relating in society; In the words of Sara Bandrés, “It is a way of relating that is different, that is eminently technological and for which a new regulation is urgently needed, with different rules that adapt and collect the technological assumptions that we are beginning to find”.

Within the framework of the Seminar, a redefinition of what is will and consent in the health field will be carried out. Furthermore, as Sara Bandrés advances, “the new aspects or characters of a technological will will emerge, where a new dimension of vitiated consent opens up and the need for a new way of guaranteeing and protecting it, given the many gaps that currently exist in this area”.

A reference in Bioethics

This Seminar arouses the interest of a large number of professionals and students. “It has been taking place for many years and very prominent people from the field of Philosophy, Medicine, Law or Politics have passed through it”, explains Benjamin Herreros. Depending on the theme, each year there is the collaboration of outstanding national and international institutions. But most importantly, in the opinion of this expert“they are the students: the large number of attendees who year after year have been able to discuss burning issues with leading figures in thought and medicine”.

And it is that, as Fernando Bandrés assures, “We have been able to create during these years a meeting place and dialogue between Biomedicine, Ethics and Human Rights, the key to success being to promote and develop critical thinking in university life”.

The Seminar is addressed to a wide variety of profiles: from students of health sciences to professionals in Medicine, Law or the Humanities concerned about the intersection between sciences and humanities; definitely, “The participation of undergraduate students and professionals greatly enriches this forum”adds Benjamín Herreros, who considers that “the key to success is the choice of topics, which are truly topical, and the speakers, who are specialists in the subject matter; furthermore, the students can exchange their opinions with the guests”.

A day for Bioethics

On this occasion, the Seminar practically coincides in dates with the celebration, on October 19, of World Bioethics Day. On that day, in 2005, 191 countries approved the Universal Declaration on Bioethics and Human Rights, within the framework of the 33rd UNESCO General Conference held in Paris.

Since then, this milestone has been commemorated worldwide. “It is a day that serves to honor all those who work in Bioethicsa field of knowledge that has more and more diffusion and support”clarifies Benjamin Herreros. “On this day those of us who work for Bioethics around the world get in touch doing what we know: working to raise awareness of the most important bioethical issues, providing criteria and rigor to help solve problems in the best possible way. This is what we are going to do in the Seminar”concludes this expert.