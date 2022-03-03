Biographical film by JRR Tolkien will be screened at the cultural center of Punta Arenas – El Magallánico

This Friday (March 4) at 7:00 p.m., the biographical film of the writer JRR Tolkien will be screened at the ‘Claudio Paredes Chamorro’ cultural center in Punta Arenas. The activity is organized by the Tolkien Magallanes Society, an entity dedicated to the study, recreation and dissemination of the writer’s literary legacy. The screening will be of the 111-minute film ‘Tolkien’, released in 2019 under the direction of Dome Karukoski.

The film charts the formative years in the life of JRR Tolkien (Nicholas Hoult), the renowned author of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit sagas. As he finds friendship and inspiration among a group of young writers and artists, his brotherhood grows stronger as they grow and endure love and loss together. In addition, his beloved Edith Bratt (Lily Collins) will appear in the author’s life, as well as the outbreak of the First World War, which will threaten to destroy his brotherhood. All of these experiences will inspire Tolkien to write his famous Middle-earth novels.

The invitation is open, with free entry and educational purposes. Admission will be by order of arrival until the capacity of the cultural center is completed, which amounts to 108 people.