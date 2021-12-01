biography and beauty secrets

Kim Kardashian, an American entrepreneur, actress and model, is considered one of the sexiest and most powerful women on the planet. Although, and unfortunately, the body is not fully included in the canons of the catwalk, Kim is a contested icon among the best fashion houses. Her lower back is among the most rumored ever due to the size in full contrast with a slim and tight waist. Indeed, it was thought that the starlet had resorted to the expert hands of a plastic surgeon to increase its volume.

What are Kim Kardashian’s beauty secrets?

The continuous paparazzi by photographers, even in the most uncomfortable situations, testify to a Kim which is almost always perfect. This is certainly due to constant attention to his body, a skincare routine and a lot of physical activity. Although the star has repeatedly declared that she is a frequent visitor to her cosmetic surgeon, in her posts on Instagram and through interviews, she has revealed some small but essential beauty advice that she herself cannot give up.

Leaving from physical activity, it is the bodybuilder Melissa Alcantara who constantly takes care of Kim Kardashian’s training. For her, in fact, a completely personalized program has been created that combines aerobic activity with weights, for a toned and dry result.

As for the skincare, Kim has founded her own beauty line, “KKW”, which is one of the most purchased in the world. Despite this, the star stated in an interview that she “constantly changes the products of her skincare routine” because “she loves to know and experiment with new brands”. Among the most used: Guerlain, La Mer and Dior.

Arriving at the make-up, Kim was the one who inspired millions of girls, and even make-up artists, on the obsession with perfect contouring. Contouring is a technique capable of illuminating the face and hiding defects, with a chromatic play of lights and shadows, thanks to the use of foundation in different shades, and correctors to redefine the eye contour.