biography and career, from the first films to the relationship with Ashton Kutcher

Mila Kunis is back in theaters with the film Your ex never dies (original title The Spy Who Dumped Me, literally The spy who dumped me), a film in which action and fun are the masters, thanks also to the presence of the colleague Kate McKinnon, famous in homeland for her parodies of famous people like Hillary Clinton. The homeland in question is theAmerica, land of opportunity where a little Mila Kunis moved with her family fromUkraine, his native place, when he was only eight years old, in 1991.

The arrival in the USA and the meeting between Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, current husband of the actress

Mila Kunis was born on August 14, 1983 in Černivci, a city of the then Soviet Ukraine, from a Jewish family; Daughter of mechanical engineer Mark Kunis and Elvira Kunis, a physics teacher, Mila has an older brother named Michael. It is thanks to a free visa lottery that the Kunis family has the opportunity to moving to America (precisely in Los Angeles, California), a nation that allows you to realize yourself professionally and economically, turning dreams into reality. In 1992 Mila’s father enrolls his daughter in the Beverly Hills Studios acting school, where the girl meets her agent.

1994 is the year in which Mila gives a turning point in her career, managing to win the part of the vain and superficial Jackie Burkhart in the sitcom for teenagers that led to the success of numerous faces now known to the general public, That ’70s Show. The then 14-year-old Mila beat the competition and convinced the selectors of the auditions to entrust her with the role, even though they were only open to adults; was right on the set of That ’70s Show that Mila met her current husband, actor Ashton Kutcher.

Mila Kunis between movies and TV series – The black Swan and the Marcello Mastroianni Prize for emerging actors

After a series of appearances on television series such as Walker Texas Ranger, Baywatch And Seventh heaven, Mila stars in some films like Codex: Genesis (2010), opposite Denzel Washington and Gary Oldman, in the comedy Don’t dump me (2008) and in Max Payne (also 2008) with Mark Wahlberg (his co-star in Ted, 2012). But it is the role of the transgressive dancer Lily in it The black Swan from Darren Aronofsky which won her the Marcello Mastroianni Prize for the Best Female Interpretation of an Emerging Face, at the 67th Venice International Film Festival.

Read also The Black Swan: the psychological meaning of the film with Natalie Portman

From this moment on, Mila’s career took off and at the same time her popularity for the general public: the magazine Maxim places it in second place in the ranking of the 100 plus women sexy of the world, and it is perhaps thanks to this record that the actress wins the lead role, together with Justin Timberlake, in comedy Bed friends (Friends with Benefits), 2011.

Loading... Advertisements

For Mila Kunis, raising her children is a priority, but she doesn’t put aside her career!

After a nine-year relationship with the little protagonist of the Christmas classic Mom I missed the plane (1990), Macaulay Culkin, in 2012 Mila enters into a relationship with her colleague Ashton Kutcher who had recently split up with his wife Demi Moore; what began almost as a joke, quickly became the story of life for the two actors who, in March 2014, officially got engaged and then gave birth in October of the same year to their first child, Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher. The couple got married on July 4, 2015 with a private ceremony in Hollywood and in November 2016 their second child, Dimitri Portwood Kutcher, was born.

Read also what happened to the McCallisters, Mom’s family, I missed the plane

Success in private life leads Mila to a turning point in her acting career as well: the role of Mom is a priority and, together with the support and the vision of intent with the husband, the couple raises their children away from the media, without giving up their work. Furthermore, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are very rigid in the education of their children: aware that they lead and will lead a fairly comfortable life thanks to the heritage of their parents, they have decided that one day they will not leave them any inheritance, so as to give them the opportunity to knowing how to get by on your own and understanding the right weight of things.

Speaking of the role of parent, Mila gets the lead role in the comedy in 2016 Bad Moms – Very bad moms, written and directed by the writers of the lucky one Hangover (2009), opposite Kristen Bell (Veronica Mars 2004-2007) and Kathryn Hahn (How do I sell my family, 2013). The film gets a great success with the public enough to lead to a second chapter on Christmas theme, Bad Moms 2 – Much meaner moms, 2017; merit of the success of the film is the story of three different women but linked by friendship and by what is the most difficult profession ever: to be mom.

Mila Kunis: the feline eyes and the change of look

At the age of 34 Mila also changes her look, abandon the thick hair and opting for a soft and slightly long bob; the ebony color, typical of her hair, however, remains unchanged, recalling a link with the past as a girl to what, today, is a splendid woman.

Speaking of Mila Kunis one cannot fail to mention the feline eyes; a magnetic and bewitching gaze that is actually the result of an inflammation that the actress has been carrying around for years. If you look closely Mila has a heterochromatic gaze: one eye is dark green, the other brown.