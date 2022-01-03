Dramas, private life and curiosities: let’s find out everything there is to know about the famous actor Keanu Reeves.

Keanu Reeves is one of the most famous faces on the international cinema scene but, despite this, the actor has always been jealous of his privacy and private life (and in fact he does not have official social profiles). Let’s find out what there is to know about him and these aspects of his life, passing through the tragic deaths that have marked him and the curiosities about his career.

Who is Keanu Reeves: biography and career

KEANU REEVES

Born on September 2, 1964 (under the zodiac sign of Virgo) in Beirut, Lebanon, Keanu Reeves has lived in Toronto since he was 4 years old (i.e. since his parents separated and his mother decided to move to Canada). He had several academic problems (due in large part to his own dyslexia) and for this he abandoned his studies at the age of only 17. During his school years he was a promising hockey player, but then he decided to give up his sporting career as well due to an injury.

Afterwards he devoted himself with commitment to acting and to support himself, during his first years of career, he carried out numerous tasks (including the sharpener of ice skates, the woodcutter and the clerk in a shop). His big screen debut dates back to 1986 and is the film Broad shoulders. Following Reeves he took part in numerous films that have earned international success: among these some of the most famous are Bram Stoker’s Dracula, The Matrix Saga, Dangerous Liaisons, Point Break, The Devil’s Advocate and many others. It is not known how much the legacy of the actor is who, without a doubt, is one of the most famous cinematographic faces in the world.

Keanu Reeves: private life

Keanu Reeves is engaged to Alexandra Grant, his official partner since 2019 and, previously, his longtime friend.

The actor’s private life has been marked by some events to say the least dramatic: among them the death of his first and only daughter, Ava, born in 2000 from the love for the actress Jennifer Syme, which disappeared a few days after birth due to a congenital heart disease. A year later, on December 24, 2001, Syme herself died from a tragic car accident while returning from a party at the home of Marilyn Manson. She and Reeves had split shortly before and the woman would not have been in a position to drive (the autopsy would have in fact detected the presence of a mix of antidepressants and anesthetics in her body).

Reeves also lost his best friend, River Phoenix (who passed away in 1993 and brother of actor Joaquin Phoenix) in a car accident. The actor also helped his sister Kim, suffering from leukemia, by buying a house for her in Anacapri and financing her treatment.

The actor and his partner live together in Los Angeles, but he often goes to Anacapri (in Campania) to visit his sister Kim.

Keanu Reeves: who is Alexandra Grant’s girlfriend

Born on April 4, 1973 in Fairview Park, Ohio, Alexandra Grant is a visual artist. In her works she usually uses drawing, sculpture, painting, video films and other artistic means. She held her first solo exhibition at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles and, subsequently, she also dedicated herself to the making of films and texts related to her artistic research. She and Reeves came out in the open in 2019 during the red carpet of the LACMA Art + Film Gala, making their liaison official for the first time (however, the two would have already been friends in previous years).

Keanu Reeves: curiosities

– His name has Hawaiian origins and means “Light breeze that rises from the sea towards the mountains”.

– He’s left-handed.

– In college his nickname was The Wall (the block) because of its ability to beat opponents.

– He can play bass and founded the band Dogstar in 1991. The group disbanded in 2002.

– His fans on social media praised him as a “gentleman”: the actor carefully avoids touching or getting too close to his admirers when they ask him to give them a selfie.

– He loves racing motorcycles (he founded the Arch Motorcycle company) and writing poetry.

– He and Winona Ryder allegedly got married “by mistake” on the set of Bram Stoker’s Dracula. The actress herself has in fact confessed: “The fact is that Francis Ford Coppola wanted a true Orthodox priest to officiate the wedding between our characters. So on the set this Romanian cleric married our characters, Jonathan and Mina, and us. Keanu Reeves and I, technically, we were really husband and wife “, Winona Ryder told People.

