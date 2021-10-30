biography and private life of the wife of Ronn Moss

Devin Devasquez has been Ronn Moss’ inseparable companion for years. Actress, producer and writer: let’s get to know everything about her!

For Ronn Moss, the beautiful country represents a second home. The Italians have adopted him because of the long, very long participation in the popular soap opera Beautiful. Often a guest in the most famous TV lounges, by the queens of our show such as Barbara d’Urso, Mara Venier and Silvia Toffanin, he has had the opportunity several times to make himself known for the person he is. But what do we know about the wife Devin Renee DeVasquez? In addition to being the actor’s great love, he is himself a public figure and now we are going to tell you about it.

Devin Devasquez: the biography

Devin Renee Devasquez was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on June 25, 1963, under the sign of Cancer, from a Spanish father and an Irish mother. At university he studied marketing and health sciences. In 1986 the opportunity to carve out a place in the stars and stripes show, when she was awarded $ 100,000 in the talent show Star Search. By virtue of her success, she was one of the first Hispanic playmates to appear on the cover of Playboy, in November of the same year.

Photo source: https://www.instagram.com/devindevasquez/

During the years of his artistic career he has obtained various calls on the set, although almost always with the role of a simple extra. Among the productions to which she contributed, we remember her in House 2, where she plays the virgin, Can’t Buy Me Love with Patrick Dempsey, the thriller Society with Billy Warlock, in which he lends his face to Clarissa Carlyn. Additionally, she appeared in an episode of the series Married… with Children and in feature films A Low Down Dirty Shame, Busted And Guns. He received four nominations, crowned with two wins, ai Daytime Emmy Award as a producer for The Bay, Amazon series.

Devin Devasquez carries on a thriving business of Writer, having published the books The Naked Truth About a Pinup Model, which talks about pinup modeling and includes an interview with Bettie Page, True Age, Timeless Beauty, My Husband’s a Dog, My Wife’s a Bitch And The Day It Snowed in April. He currently collaborates with magazines Westlake, Splash And First for Belgium. Active blogger, often tells of his life and his travels.

Devin Devasquez: private life

Married to Ronn Moss since 25 September 2009, she has no children. In the 1980s he dated the pop star Prince and the Hollywood star, Sylvester Stallone. Very involved on Instagram, she lives with her better half a Los Angeles, in California. He has assets of $ 10 million.

Who is Ronn Moss, the husband of Devin Devasquez

Ronn Moss was born on March 4, 1952 in Los Angeles, under the sign of Pisces. Initially attracted to music, he was the band’s bassist Player, with which he released the world hit in 1977 Baby Come Back. On the small screen he held the role of Ridge Forrester in the soap opera Beautiful. In terms of film appearances, he starred in the film Ambush in the Hawaiian Islands.

In 2010 he participated in Dancing with the Stars by Milly Carlucci, finishing second with Sara Di Vaira. It has two daughters, Creason Carbo and Calle Modine, the result of the previous marriage with the actress and writer Shari Shattuck. With an Instagram profile, Ron Moss is worth $ 12 million.

4 curiosities about Devin Devasquez

– According to some rumors, in the past he would have had a flirt with Mick Jagger, the Rolling Stones frontman.

– To help the victims of Hurricane Katrina, he created Devin’s Kickass Cajun Seasoning and offered help through DevRonn Enterprises.

– The Life Path Number, or destiny number, is 5, which represents the free spirit.

– The second marriage with Ronn Moss was celebrated in Calabria.