biography, career and filmography of Gandhi’s actor

Written by Wes Anderson for his new film, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, Ben Kingsley adds another important step to his career full of particularly prestigious film roles. The actor, who received an Oscar for his extraordinary interpretation of Mahatma Gandhi in the film of the same name, has had the opportunity to act in films of great value, alongside important directors, such as Martin Scorsese in Shutter Island, and demonstrating its immense versatility, as well as a quality that has always been recognized. In the new film by Wes Anderson, which is a film adaptation of the homonymous literary achievement by Roald Dahl, the actor will star alongside Benedict Cumberbatch And Ralph Fiennes, among others. It is worth delving into everything there is to know about Ben Kingsley, regarding the actor’s biography, career and filmography.

Ben Kingsley Biography and Career

Born as Krishna Pandit Bhanji on 31 December 1943 at Snainton, near Scarborough, North Yorkshire, Ben Kingsley he has always had and demonstrated a great propensity for acting, having soon become passionate about the world of theater and having started his career right within the theatrical setting. One of his classmates at Manchester Grammar School also was Robert Powell, then future actor. After starting his theatrical career, the British actor and voice actor born in India decided to change his name, on the advice of his father, to avoid that it could represent a limit for his fledgling career. In his second film role, in which he played Gandhi, Ben Kingsley was awarded the Academy Award for being the best leading actor among those selected by the Academy.

In addition to the numerous roles and jobs that have interested him over the course of his career, the British actor has also been awarded the Knight Bachelor, received directly by Queen Elizabeth II. The man commented on the recognition obtained: “Winning an Oscar in comparison becomes insignificant […] it is really something insurmountable. I have always been fascinated by the ancient, by mythology, by these islands and by their oral tradition. I myself feel like a storyteller and I believe that receiving the knighthood is full recognition. “

Ben Kingsley Filmography

In order to better analyze the important career of Ben Kingsley, turns out to be worth a look at the filmography of the actor, able to act in films and TV series of the highest level during his career. The actor, who has worked with important directors and was chosen by Wes Anderson for his next film, has always demonstrated an important quality, as well as a remarkable value that earned him the Academy Award in 1983, for his masterful interpretation of Gandhi. Below, all the films that have seen the actor engaged throughout his career:

Fear Is the Key, by Michael Tuchner (1973)

Gandhi, by Richard Attenborough (1982)

Betrayal, by David Hugh Jones (1983)

Turtle Diary, directed by John Irvin (1985)

Harem, by Arthur Joffé (1985)

Maurice, by James Ivory (1987)

Testimony, by Tony Palmer (1988)

Pascali’s Island, directed by James Dearden (1988)

Without a Clue, by Thom Eberhardt (1988)

Slipstream, by Steven Lisberger (1989)

A wicked life, by Giacomo Battiato (1990)

O Quinto Macaco, directed by Éric Rochat (1990)

The Children, by Tony Palmer (1990)

The necessary love, directed by Fabio Carpi (1991)

Bugsy, by Barry Levinson (1991)

Sneakers, by Phil Alden Robinson (1992)

Dave – President for a Day (Dave), directed by Ivan Reitman (1993)

Searching for Bobby Fischer (Searching for Bobby Fischer), directed by Steven Zaillian (1993)

Schindler’s List – Schindler’s List, directed by Steven Spielberg (1993)

Death and the Maiden, directed by Roman Polański (1994)

Specie mortale (Species), by Roger Donaldson (1995)

Twelfth Night, by Trevor Nunn (1996)

The Assignment – L’incarico (The Assignment), directed by Christian Duguay (1997)

Photographing Fairies, directed by Nick Willing (1997)

Parting Shots, directed by Michael Winner (1999)

The Confession, by David Hugh Jones (1999)

What planet are you from? (What Planenet Are You From), directed by Mike Nichols (2000)

Rules of Engagement, directed by William Friedkin (2000)

Sexy Beast – The last blow of the beast (Sexy Beast), directed by Jonathan Glazer (2000)

The Triumph of Love, by Clare Peploe (2001)

The haunted house! (Spooky House), directed by William Sachs (2002)

Tuck Everlasting – Live forever (Tuck Everlasting), directed by Jay Russell (2002)

House of Sand and Fog, by Vadim Perelman (2003)

Thunderbirds, by Jonathan Frakes (2004)

Suspect Zero, directed by E. Elias Merhige (2004)

A Sound of Thunder, directed by Peter Hyams (2005)

Oliver Twist, by Roman Polanski (2005)

BloodRayne, directed by Uwe Boll (2005)

Slevin – Patto criminale (Lucky Number Slevin), directed by Paul McGuigan (2006)

The Last Legion, directed by Doug Lefler (2007)

You Kill Me, by John Dahl (2007)

Transsiberian, by Brad Anderson (2008)

Do the Wrong Thing (The Wackness), directed by Jonathan Levine (2008)

Lessons of Love (Elegy), directed by Isabel Coixet (2008)

War, Inc., directed by Joshua Seftel (2008)

Love Guru (The Love Guru), directed by Marco Schnabel (2008)

Fifty Dead Men Walking, by Kari Skogland (2008)

Shutter Island, directed by Martin Scorsese (2010)

Teen Patti, directed by Leena Yadav (2010)

Prince of Persia – The Sands of Time (Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time), directed by Mike Newell (2010)

Hugo Cabret (Hugo), directed by Martin Scorsese (2011)

The Dictator, by Larry Charles (2012)

Iron Man 3, by Shane Black (2013)

A Birder’s Guide to Everything, directed by Rob Meyer (2013)

A Common Man, by Chandran Rutnam (2013)

Walking with the Enemy, by Mark Schmidt (2013)

Ender’s Game, directed by Gavin Hood (2013)

Medicus (Der Medicus), directed by Philipp Stölzl (2013)

War Story, by Mark Jackson (2014)

Stonehearst Asylum, directed by Brad Anderson (2014)

A Guide to Happiness (Learning to Drive), directed by Isabel Coixet (2014)

Robot Overlords, by Jon Wright (2014)

Exodus – Dei e re (Exodus: Gods and Kings), directed by Ridley Scott (2014)

Night at the Museum – The Pharaoh’s Secret (Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb), directed by Shawn Levy (2014)

Life, directed by Anton Corbijn (2015)

Self / less, by Tarsem Singh (2015)

The Walk, directed by Robert Zemeckis (2015)

Autobahn – Out of Control (Collide), directed by Eran Creevy (2016)

Security, by Alain Desrochers (2017)

The Ottoman Lieutenant, directed by Joseph Ruben (2017)

An Ordinary Man, directed by Brad Silberling (2017)

War Machine, directed by David Michôd (2017)

Power Games (Backstabbing for Beginners), directed by Per Fly (2018)

Intrigue: Death of an Author (Intrigo: Death of an Author), directed by Daniel Alfredson (2018)

Operation Finale, directed by Chris Weitz (2018)

Night Hunter, by David Raymond (2018)

Red Sea Diving (The Red Sea Diving Resort), directed by Gideon Raff (2019)

Chemical weapons (Spider in the Web), directed by Eran Riklis (2019)

Locked Down, by Doug Liman (2021)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton (2021)

TV series in which Ben Kingley starred and television works

Alongside the important amount of cinematographic works, Ben Kingley he became famous – during his career – also on the basis of the different television interpretations, between TV series and TV films in which the actor has had the opportunity to act. They are detailed below: