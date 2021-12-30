biography, career and filmography of the actor

Timothée Chalamet, the promising and beloved face on which numerous characters of the contemporary cinema. After playing small roles in films such as Interstellar (2014) and Hostiles (2017), is noted by critics for his performance in Lady Bird (2017) and above all thanks to the role of Elio Perlman in the movie Call me by your name (2017) of Luca Guadagnino, for which he receives his first candidacy at Golden Globe, to the BAFTA award, at the Screen Actors Guild Award and al Oscar Prize in the section best leading actor at only 22 years old, becoming the youngest actor of the category since the 30s of the twentieth century.

Timothée Chalamet: the biography

Son of an American real estate agent (and former Broadway dancer) and a French UNICEF employee, Timothée Hal Chalamet was born on December 27, 1995 to New York, in the well-known district of Hell’s Kitchen, in which he will live for a long time. Despite the secret dream of becoming a footballer, he will attend art school Fiorello H. Laguardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts. In the family there is an air of show: besides his mother, the elder sister Pauline Chalamet it was a’actress already started, the grandfather Harold Flender one screenwriter, his grandmother there dancer Enid Rodman Flender, his uncle movie director Rodman Flender and her aunt Amy Lippman, producer And television screenwriter.

But in Timothée’s multicultural life path, not only the interest in the is contemplated acting. Immersed in a global world, where the total lack of linguistic and cultural contamination is impossible, he rediscovers his own French identity and comes into contact with i paternal grandparents located in the small village of Le Chambon-sur- Lignon, which will reach all summers. This is a fundamental enriching factor from the point of view ofart dramatic; in fact, teachers will be impressed by her familiarity with the actor. After high school he will attend the Columbia University and will graduate in cultural anthropology, and then move on to Gallatin School of Individualized Study from the New York University to chase his dream.

Timothée Chalamet: the mess before the film debut

Contrary to what one might think following what has been said so far, the talent by Timothée Chalamet is not only the result of all the years of study, but also of one considerable apprenticeship. Immersed in the world of advertising from an early age, he even acted in two horror short films, before first appearing in television in an episode of the legal drama Law & Order in 2009, playing a murder victim. The same year, he also plays a minor role in the film A love for Leah, while in 2011 he made his debut on the stage of the theatrical show Off-Broadway “The Talls”, in which he plays 12-year-old Nicholas, a young boy in the throes of exhilarating sexual curiosity.

Critics begin to notice him and, after appearing in Royal Pains And Homeland, is also a candidate for Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. Following the film debut that began in 2014 with Men, Women & Children through a marginal role that will help him familiarize yourself with cinematic times longer and more precise, he will return to the theater in the autobiographical opera Prodigal Son, thanks to which he will be a candidate for the Drama League Award.

The Oscar nomination for Call me by your name

After playing the son of Matthew McCounaughey in Interstellar (2014), the masterpiece directed by Christopher Nolan, Chalamet will reach the high point of his career in 2017. Magnetic, irresistibly captivating and explosive in the interpretation of the emotional spectrum of his characters, it seems to have been the winning answer to the attempt to Luca Guadagnino in transposing the texture of the dramatic novel “Call me by your name“. And this is how the star was born, through the flawless and highly acclaimed performance in the role of Elio Perlman, a boy in the throes of maniacal exploration of love and its sexuality.

No other role that year was perceived as emotionally, physically, and intellectually alive as his own. Then comes a Gotham Award, several nominations ai Golden Globe, to the SAG Award, to the BAFTA and, finally, the maximum point, that for the Academy Awards. Become the third youngest actor in history of the prestigious award to occupy the category of best leading actor.

It is also present in another film nominated forOscar of that year: Lady Bird from Greta Gerwig. He plays the mysterious, savage and indifferent Kyle, one of the protagonist’s first romantic interests, a completely opposite character to the insecure helium. To conclude the year fully they arrive Hot Summer Nights from Elijah Bynum, where he is a clumsy high school student involved in drug dealing, and Hostiles: Hostile from Scott Cooper, a western with Christian Bale.

The complete filmography of Timothée Chalamet

Cinema

Men Women & Children, directed by Jason Reitman (2014);

Interstellar, directed by Christopher Nolan (2014);

Worst Friends, directed by Ralph Arend (2014);

One and Two, directed by Andrew Droz Palermo (2015);

The suspended truths (The Adderall Diaries), directed by Pamela Romanowsky (2015);

Christmas suddenly (Love the Coopers), directed by Jessie Nelson (2015);

Miss Stevens, directed by Julia Hart (2016);

Hot Summer Nights, directed by Elijah Bynum (2017);

Call me by your name (Call me by Your Name), directed by Luca Guadagnino (2017);

Hostiles – Hostiles, directed by Scott Cooper (2017);

Lady Bird, directed by Greta Gerwig (2017);

Beautiful Boy, directed by Felix Van Groeningen (2018);

A rainy day in New York (A Rainy Day in New York), directed by Woody Allen (2019);

The king (The King), directed by David Michôd (2019);

Little Women (Little Women), directed by Greta Gerwig (2019);

The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun, directed by Wes Anderson (2021);

Dunes, directed by Denis Villeneuve (2021);

Don’t Look Up, directed by Adam McKay (2021).

Television

Law & Order – The two faces of justice – TV series, episode 19 × 10 (2009);

A love for Leah (Loving Leah), directed by Jeff Blenckner – TV movie (2009);

Royal Pains – TV series, 4 episodes (2012);

Homeland – Spy hunt – TV series, 8 episodes (2012);

Trooper, directed by Craig Gillespie – TV movie (2013);

We Are Who We Are – TV miniseries, episode 1 × 03 (2020) – cameo.

Short films

Sweet Tooth, directed by Rory Kindersley and Jason Noto (2008);

Clown, directed by Tate Steinsiek (2008);

Spinners, directed by Erik L. Barnes (2014).

theater