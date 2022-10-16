Biography, movies, photos and curiosities

All about ‘A Quiet Place 3’

All about the spin-off of ‘A quiet place’

Emily Blunt began her career on stage in her homeland, the UK. In 2003 it was her when she debuted in a television series, ‘Boudica’, in which she narrated the life of that ancient queen and warrior who fought against the Romans. She there she was barely 20 years old. Then in 2004 came her work on ‘My summer of love’.

But without a doubt, if there is a before and after in Blunt’s career, it was with ‘The Devil Wears Prada’. comedy with meryl streep Y Anne Hathaway It was his turning point and the work with which he became known worldwide. That was sixteen years ago. Later came jobs in Hollywood, and of great variety: ‘Salmon Fishing in Yemen’, ‘My Sister’s Friend’, ‘Gulliver’s Travels’, ‘Looper’ or ‘Eternally Committed’. In 2014 he stars in a blockbuster nothing more and nothing less than with Tom Cruise: ‘Edge of Tomorrow’, a blockbuster film adaptation of the Japanese novel, ‘All You Need Is Kill’ by hiroshi sakurazaka.

Next would come a job under the orders of Denis Villeneuve, ‘Sicario’. The Canadian filmmaker cast her in a leading role alongside Benicio, the bull Y Josh Brolin. After that notorious character would come more protagonists: the adaptation of ‘The girl on the train’, the successful book and whose film version did not garner great criticism. In 2018 Blunt had two great roles, as antagonistic to each other as they were suggestive: she was in charge of taking over from Julie Andrews in the continuation of ‘Mary Poppins’. On the other hand, she offered a good dose of tension in that scene with an agonizing birth in a bathtub in ‘A quiet place’.

Regardless of her work as an actress, Blunt is also known for her personal life: she is married to John Krasinski, in charge of directing ‘A quiet place’ and its long-awaited sequel. The couple has been married since 2010 and they have two daughters. In addition, the actress is the sister-in-law of actor Stanley Tucci, her co-star from ‘The Devil Wears Prada’.

After scaring us, there was also room for laughter and adventure. That happened with ‘Jungle Cruise’, the Disney adventure with Dwayne Johnson directed by Jaume Collet-Serra. Currently the actress is in the cast of the director’s new Christopher Nolan, ‘Oppenheimer’. In it, the actress will coincide with Cillian Murphywith whom he has worked in the second part of ‘A quiet place’, in addition to actors such as Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Ben Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid either Kenneth Brangh.

Next we make a review in photos of some titles of his filmography. Which one do you prefer?