biography of the actress with enchanting eyes

The new film by Mila Kunis it’s easy-easy confirmation: she’s the most honest actress in Hollywood. Point and head. Mila Kunis with eyes that find herself (Ashton Kutcher kissed her elbows) returns with an awkward, politically incorrect new film, much in the wake of Bad Moms. Is called The Spy who Dumped Me and as co-star there is Justin Theroux ex of Jennifer Aniston in the cryptic role of the man who escaped and now to be regained. How did Mila Kunis come to be the woman whose irony has been missing in Los Angeles for YEARS? In a brilliant, silent and damn pop way. Primis: Get all the set mates, like Justin Timberlake and then make them disappear in your presence. Garnished with irony tout-court. So does the biography of Mila Kunis become the new manual for rebellious girls (including mothers version)? Obvious.

Mila Kunis, biography = missing biography. Milena Markovna Kunis was born on August 14, 1983 in Kiev, Ukraine. In his family tree there is room for a script (write it to him soon): daughter of a Jewish family, she escaped from Ukraine as soon as possible to try her luck in the States. 1990, Mila arrives in Los Angeles and there begins the irony of Madame Kunis: she wants to become an actress but does not understand the language, but, she says, the conductors spoke slowly and she could understand something of what they were saying. A short time later, she began dating Hubert Howe Bancroft Middle School, and after school the first acting course.

Mila Kunis, early films = certain success. His first appearances in the media were in commercials and children’s programs, until in 1994 he appeared on an episode of Baywatch. Despite being known around the world for her role as Jackie Burkhart on the NBC series That ’70s Show, Mila has several micro roles behind her in the show. And then there are the B (and C) movies like Come on Santa Claus in 1996, together with champion Hulk Hogan. In 1998 she worked in the television film Gia – A woman beyond all limits (1998) playing the protagonist, the missing model Gia Caranci, at the age of 11, and who was played by Angelina Jolie in adulthood. In 1998 he auditioned for the series That ’70s Show, for which the writers asked the actors to be over 18 years old. Kunis shrewdly told the recruiters that she would be 18 on her next birthday and proved so good that subsequently no one cared that she was only 14 at the start of the show. The hit series, which lasted until 2006, chronicled the adventures of a group of friends in the 1970s consisting of: Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Ashton Kutcher, Topher Grace, Danny Masterson and Kurtwood Smith. No, Ashton was not yet with Demi Moore at the time, let alone with Mila. Yet … Gem of the gems: Mila Kunis, voice actress in Family Guy = pure irony. Mila Kunis’ voice would convince anyone to see her films in their original language. Suffice it to say that since 1999 she has been the voice of Meg Griffin from the cult-series Family Guy.

Mila Kunis textbook loves = genius. Early 2000s, Mila Kunis and Macaulay Culkin began dating, with the former star of Mom I missed the plane who claims he started dating her because he was a Griffin fan… Right? Meanwhile, it takes a long time to see Mila Kunis in Friends of bed (2011) alongside Justin Timberlake, while in Ted (2012) is back with Mark Wahlberg and begins the trail of politically incorrect and economically hyper-successful films. In comedy Bad moms (2016) is on set for the first of two films which sees her alongside Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn. She repeated her role as Amy Mitchell in the sequel Bad moms 2 (2017). In all of this Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher they become the understatement couple par excellence. Insanely nerdy, very secluded, aligned parents (with the freedom of breastfeeding in public, like) of two children – Wilder (born in 2014) and Dimitri (born in 2016). By script it is bad mom, of course, in life it is a symbol. But what a liberation to see her free us from the dogmas of a perfect mother….

