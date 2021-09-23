biography, private life and curiosities about the actress

Let’s find out who actress Reese Witherspoon is, with a dive into her extraordinary professional and personal history. All the things no one told you about the star!

Her real name is Laura Jeanne Reese Witherspoon, but everyone knows her as Reese Witherspoon. He is a star of the acting (we also saw it in Big Little Lies) who gained global fame after a long apprenticeship in the shadow of Hollywood. What exactly do we know about her? Let’s start with yours biography until his … arrest!

Who is Reese Whiterspoon?

Reese Witherspoon is born in New Orleans, under the sign of Aries, on March 22, 1976. Internationally renowned actress, she boasts a career full of successes and great achievements.

He earned two Golden Globe nominations for his portrayal of Tracy Flick in Election and of Elle Woods in The revenge of the blondes, but there are many movie who see her shine on set.

In 2005 he won the aforementioned award with the role of June Carter in When love burns the soul – Walk the Line, and after the Golden Globe for Best Actress she won the BAFTA for Best Actress in a Leading Role, the Screen Actors Guild Award, and an amazing Best Actress Oscar…

Photo source: https://www.instagram.com/reesewitherspoon/

Who is Reese Witherspoon’s husband?

The American actress married the agent Jim Toth in 2011, after announcing the engagement in 2010. Since husband (the second for the star) had a son: Tennessee James Toth, born on September 27, 2012.

There’s a divorce in Witherspoon’s past. The diva, in fact, was married with colleague Ryan Philippe, an actor with whom she got married in 1999. Two were born from the union children: Ava Elizabeth Phillippe, born on 9 September 1999, e Deacon Reese Phillippe, born on October 23, 2003.

In 2006 she decided to break up permanently, claiming that she wanted to obtain custody of the children (which later turned out to be joint) because betrayed by her spouse. Between 2007 and 2009 she was engaged to Jake Gyllenhaal, actor known on the set of Rendition – Illegal detention.

10 things you don’t know about Reese Witherspoon

-He spent his early childhood in Germany, in Wiesbaden, where his father, John Witherspoon, performed medical service of the American army. The mother, Betty Reese, is a nurse working in the pediatrics ward. The parents separated in 1996 …

-Became model at the age of 7, for a TV commercial that brought her closer to the world of acting… Her first film for the small screen is Wild Flower…

-He studied English Literature and began attending Stanford University before turning definitively into an acting career.

Loading... Advertisements

– Boasts a mention in the roll of the 100 best performances of all time thanks to the film Election. He starred with Paul Newman, Susan Sarandon and Gene Hackman in Twilight (1998).

-He starred in the famous series Friends, as Jill Green (Rachel’s sister, played by Jennifer Aniston).

-And also producer and owns the production house ‘Type A‘, whose name derives from her childhood nickname, indicating the “Miss 10 and praise” (attributed to her by relatives because of her perfectionist and versatile nature).

-She sang alongside Michael Bublé in the album To Be Loved, precisely the song Somethin ‘Stupid!

–She was arrested, in 2013, for resisting a public official during the arrest of her husband Jim Toth, accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

-He is not among the stars they shine for height: with its 156 centimeters, in fact, it is among the ‘little girls’ of Hollywood …

-Famous and highly observed, on Instagram she is one of the most followed star, with a pool of millions of followers!

Photo source: https://www.instagram.com/reesewitherspoon/