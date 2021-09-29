biography, private life and curiosities

From the lights of the jet set to the beating heart of one of pop punk’s most famous stars. Let’s find out everything that lies behind Cameron Diaz’s fame!

Beautiful, timeless charm and a smile that is almost a trademark: Cameron Diaz has climbed the peak of success to stay there, and forever. But what exactly do we know about the star? Let’s start with a lunge in his biography, before catapulting us into the sparkling sentimental oasis that since 2015 has seen her alongside an equally famous husband…

Who is Cameron Diaz?

Cameron Diaz, middle name Michelle, was born in San Diego on August 30, 1972, under the sign of Virgo. Actress, even before model, has imprinted his unmistakable signature in the Hollywood Olympus.

From Everyone’s crazy about Mary (where is Mary Jensen) a The Mask – From zero to myth, there are many films that dot his extraordinary filmography such as actress. Vanilla Sky, In Her Shoes – If I were her, Gangs of New York are just some of his best known films. In his career he has received 4 Golden Globe nominations, one BAFTA Award and 3 Screen Actors Guild!

Who is Cameron Diaz’s husband?

Cameron Diaz married the musician Benji Madden, prominent member of the Good Charlotte, in 2015. The marriage he arrived with the star after only 7 months of engagement, and her husband seems to have steered her towards a horizon of sentimental stability never before achieved.

The two met in 2014, thanks to Nicole Richie, friend of the actress and wife of the rocker’s twin brother, Joel Madden. The wedding was held in their Los Angeles residence.

Prior to joining Madden, Cameron Diaz was linked to the producer Carlos De La Torre, between 1990 and 1994, and for the following 3 years with the colleague Matt Dillon. Between 1999 and 2003 she was engaged to Jared Leto, then with Justin Timberlake and… from 2010 to 2011 with the baseball champion Alexander Rodriguez!

Where does Cameron Diaz live?

In 2017, the famous American site TMZ has explained where do you liveand the gorgeous Cameron Diaz. It is a prestigious residence in the heart of Manhattan, Chelsea neighborhood, which sees it as a neighbor of other celebrities such as Harrison Ford, Katie Holmes and Nicole Kidman!

His is one of the most luxurious and envied apartments in the Walk Tower, immersed in a setting of comfort that would cost an ordinary mortal at least 40 years of work. The ‘condominium’ of VIPs where he lives, in fact, includes some exclusive ancillary services such as bar, library, gym, spa and yoga room! TMZ he quantified the condominium expenses in about 5 thousand dollars a month … Not bad, right?

3 curiosities about Cameron Diaz

-The father is American but the son of Cuban immigrants, Emilio Diaz. He died in 2008 of pneumonia. Mom, Billie Early, is German.

– She made her debut as a model at the age of 16 for the agency Elle, to then leave for Japan and start his career.

– He has an exorbitant following on Instagram, with millions of followers ready to catch his every update!