biography, private life and curiosity about the actor

If you remember him for his role in leading films in world cinema, you may have wondered at least once who Chris Pratt really is: we will reveal it to you!

Chris Pratt is not his full name but a contraction intended to be easily memorized. It is certainly not possible to forget him, also because of his immense talent and that dark handsome air that he brings with him, in every corner of his life on set and not. Let’s find out together all the curiosities concerning theactor…

Who is Chris Pratt?

Christopher Michael Pratt, known as ‘Chris’ Pratt, is originally from Minnesota, where he was born on June 21, 1979 under the sign of Gemini. The mother, Kathleen Louise Indahl, was a cashier and her father Daniel Clifton Pratt, he was a miner. Suffering from multiple sclerosis, he died in 2014. The movie star has an older brother and sister, Cully and Angie Pratt.

His sports physique is the fruit of innate passion: at school he distinguished himself in wrestling and football. He then began to make leaflets, in order to collect some money, up to also being a stripper. Moved at Hawaii, he lived inside a van for some time, before meeting Canadian director Rae Dawn Chong, who noticed him and changed his life!

Who is Chris Pratt’s wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger

In January 2019 Chris Pratt announced through his Instagram profile that he had proposed to his girlfriend, Katherine Schwarzenegger, to marry him. This is Arnold’s daughter who, however, has not embarked on a film career, like her father and partner.

The two got married in June of the same year.

Chris Pratt: private life

In the past of the star there is a marriage all done, in 2017, with his colleague Anna Faris (his wife since 2009). The two had met on the set of Take me home tonight, and they had a son named Jack Pratt. According to what reported by TMZ, the separation would have come as a necessity due to the different ambitions of the two actors, including the desire to have other children not shared by the star.

He would also have been given a flirt with Jennifer Lawrence, as the spring that would have triggered the breakup of the wedding, but in reality none of this has ever been confirmed.

In January 2018, Ok Magazine launched a scoop on the possible relationship between Chris Pratt and the actress Olivia Munn, rumors remained in the limbo of uncertainties.

Chris Pratt: curiosity

Chris Pratt speaks perfect German, although this is a detail that not everyone knows. Him and the ex-wife Anna Faris they shared a great passion: they collected insects!

One of the worst blunders of his life, told to TMZ, goes back to his job as a waiter: he dirtied a senator’s assistant with wine, making a bad impression!

He loves singing and playing, and as a skilled musician he decided to also found a recording studio …

To play his role in Guardians of the Galaxy he had to lose a whopping 27 kg, confirming to the world his extraordinary transformation abilities!

