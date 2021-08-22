biography, private life, Instagram and curiosities about the actress





In these hours we talk about her: the actress Angelina Jolie. Why? For the publication of a post with a strong emotional impact.

But let’s go in order and find out who Angelina Jolie is both privately and humanly as a spokesperson for human rights.

Angelina Jolie, biography

Class of ’75, Angelina Jolie (born as Angelina Voight) was born in Los Angeles and is the daughter of the two actors Marcheline Bertrand and Jon Voight.

She is not an only child, has an older brother named James, also in the entertainment world.

During the high school period, the first discomforts begin, arising from the standard of living of his companions with respect to his condition (after the divorce of his parents, Angelina and James went to live with their mother) and made fun of her about her physical appearance.

Relations with his father were always very difficult so that Angelina Jolie, for some time, he did not want to talk about it.

But let’s find out how his career took off!

Initially starts working as a model but the profession of actress was not long in coming.

Indeed, in the early nineties, he begins to act in films such as “Hackers” or television productions such as “George Wallace” or “A woman beyond all limits“.

Towards the end of the nineties, his consecration in the world of acting with the film “Girls Interrupted” next to Winona Ryder which earned her the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

From that moment one success after another like the Lara Croft saga, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith “,” The Tourist “and” Maleficent “.

As can be seen from this page of life, unfortunately the obstacles or the background family affect and can be painful especially when you are small but stubbornness and determination have prevailed!

Private life

Angelina Jolie she married several times but the relationship that had the greatest media coverage was her marriage to her colleague Brad Pitt, known on the set of “Mr. & Mrs. Smith “ with whom he had six children, some of course, others adopted.

An intense relationship as was the divorce which has posed several outstanding problems such as child custody and asset sharing.

Although we tried to make it “painless” for the sake of the children, for the spouses it was different because there were heavy declarations from Angelina Jolie on the alleged violence of her husband. A not exactly peaceful break for the Brangelina!

He is currently single.

Angelina Jolie, Instagram

Angelina Jolie just landed on Instagram with an account dedicated to support for human rights.

Particularly, a post in which he claims to have received a letter from an Afghan girl had great public interest, terrifyingly aware of the loss of the rights it has gained so far, after the arrival of the Taliban.

The actress, recalling the scenario that faced her when she left for Afghanistan, before that tragic 11 September, encourages and invites to help and not to turn away.

This is one of Angelina’s many gestures of humanity as a champion of human rights and UNCHR Ambassador (the UN agency that supports refugees).

Her aid and peace missions have taken her to Cambodia, Sierra Leone, Iraq and for her constant humanitarian commitment, she was awarded the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

A woman aware of her life and her fortune, who does not hesitate to get involved in the first person to defend others.

The curiosity

To conclude, here are some curiosities about Angelina Jolie that (perhaps) did not know each other:

the removal of the surname Voight not to have any kind of connection with the father; made a romantic “blood pact” with her ex-husband Billy Bob Thornton; taught at the London School of Economics for the master “Women, Peace and Security”; had one liaison with Jenny Shimizu, supermodel and Japanese actress; turned down the part for the movie “Gravity”, a role later assigned to Sandra Bullock; nomination of godmother for “Women for Bees”, a project for UNESCO to protect bees, Angelina wants to learn beekeeping.

Angelina Jolie, from ex “bad girl” a Woman committed to the defense of Humanity.

